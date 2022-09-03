ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
BUFFALO, NY
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair

Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
SYRACUSE, NY
NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement

Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures

Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years

Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
SYRACUSE, NY
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?

Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
HAMBURG, NY

