newyorkupstate.com
The crowds, the food, the weather and the Wobble: 9 takeaways from the 2022 NY State Fair
Coming out of the pandemic, returning to a 13-day format and breaking in a new fair director: There was a lot going on over the last two weeks at the New York State Fair. And of course there were new over-the-top foods, new over-the-top drinks and a new ride that literally took you over-the-top (and upside-down).
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
newyorkupstate.com
Scenes from the 2022 NY State Fair
Haudenosaunee dancers on the stage at the Indian Village during a peformance. From left to right: Kelvin George, Tyler Phillips, Maverik Jimerson, Snyder Pragel, Avery Cooke, Princess Gahsani’de’ Hubble, and Arriana Smith. 22 / 41. New York State Fair: Heat and Law Enforcement. From left, Yazmine Zuniga 14...
newyorkupstate.com
NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
newyorkupstate.com
A Butter Farewell: The State Fair sculpture is off to greener pastures
Geddes, N.Y. — This year’s butter sculpture at the New York State Fair is on its way to greener pastures. Literally. At 10 a.m. today, four master gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension walked into the refrigerated vault in the Dairy Products Building with knives, shovels and trowels. About 60 minutes later, the 800-pound butter sculpture was spread among a dozen or so 30-gallon plastic bags and loaded it into a pickup truck.
newyorkupstate.com
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
newyorkupstate.com
Overnight with the NYS Fair’s beef farmers: Potluck dinners, rowdy auctions, and trolling dairy farmers
Things started winding down in the beef cattle barn at the New York State Fair around four o’clock on Sunday afternoon. It was the third, and last, rotation of beef cattle at the fair, featuring Simmental and White Park breeds. Although the show ring was closed for the day,...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
newyorkupstate.com
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
newyorkupstate.com
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
Gas prices continue to drop in WNY over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to data from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 6 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.79, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
newyorkupstate.com
Geese, bears, some deer: See dates and rules for New York’s hunting seasons beginning this month
As summer winds down, several hunting seasons have already begun, or will soon open, across New York state. It can be hard to keep track of all the dates, restrictions, and locations, so here’s a complete breakdown with links to Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) websites for more information.
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
