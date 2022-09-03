Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Walmart Labor Day sale 2022: Best end of summer deals
Walmart's Labor Day sale is going strong with fantastic rollback deals. Many of which, offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected
Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch SE upgrade delivers faster performance and a cheaper price
An upgraded Apple Watch SE was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The new SE doesn't reinvent the affordable Apple Watch, but it integrates a new crash detection feature that Apple announced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it delivers 20% faster performance with the new S8 chip, which it also shares with the Series 8.
laptopmag.com
Best Apple Watch deals — September 2022
Apple's Watch Series 8 was announced Wednesday during its annual product launch event at its Cupertino, CA headquarters. Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the Cellular version. Apple is bundling the Apple Watch Series 8 with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (valued at $30). This is one of the Apple Watch Series 8 deals so far.
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Series 8 revealed: Features heat up with new temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 8 was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The latest hardware adds a new gyroscope for enhanced fall detection and it will even detect if you were in a car accident and notify the authorities. The new temperature sensor dominated a large section of Apple's...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Ultra was announced at Apple Far Out event
Apple just launched the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab)series at today's Far Out event, and here's what we know so far. The titanium Ultra is geared towards serious fitness enthusiasts who not only need a touch durable device but one that provides them with the most health and location data possible.
laptopmag.com
The best cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are here and with them comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them, so here are the best cases to keep that new jewel protected. With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel...
laptopmag.com
Better than Labor Day: MacBook Pro M2 is $150 off right now
Apple's MacBook Pro M2 laptop just got a nice price cut after Labor Day. This MacBook deal arrives just a day shy of Apple's September Event. Amazon now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. This is one of the best post Labor Day deals you can get. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same discount.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Labor Day sale: Acer Swift 3 laptop for just $439
The Walmart Labor Day sale offers fantastic back to school deals. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, here's a deal for you. For a limited time, you can get the Acer Swift 3 Laptop for just $439 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Formerly $589, that's $150 in savings and the cheapest price we've seen for this Acer Laptop. It's one of the best Labor Day deals you can get.
laptopmag.com
Epic Labor Day deal knocks $133 off the fantastic Galaxy Tab S7 FE
This epic Labor Day deal at Walmart drops the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 FE to a stellar price. One of the best tablets to buy, it's a more affordable Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative. Today, you can get yourself the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $396 (opens in...
laptopmag.com
Acer Nitro RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever for Labor Day
This Labor Day gaming laptop deal we found drops the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU to a new price low. Amazon now offers the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,162 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $1,499 so this deal takes $338 off — setting a new price low for this laptop. This is one of the best Labor Day deals we've spotted today.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences?
The iPhone 14 gives us an answer to the question that Apple has been figuring out for years: how do you make enough of a difference between the standard and Pro iPhones, to make someone spend more?. Beforehand, the answer has been a little more finite: focussing on elements like...
laptopmag.com
Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better
The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max debut: goodbye notch, hello 'dynamic island'
Today Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its “Far out” event. The Pro models feature a bounty of updates, including the long-awaited elimination of the notch, which debuted on the iPhone X in 2018. The new front-facing camera module is the most...
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 leak confirms big announcement coming at Apple event this week
This week, Apple's "Far Out" September event is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 14 lineup and new Apple Watch Series 8, but now there's another contender set to be revealed: the AirPods Pro 2. Apple analyst Mark Gurman claims the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled at...
laptopmag.com
Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk review
The Kana Bamboo is a sturdy and gorgeous desktop with a reliable E7 three-stage frame, and if you can look past its unbearable heaviness, some wobbliness at standing height, and a less-than-perfect safety feature, this Flexispot desk is worth the steep cost. Pros. +. Gorgeous desktop. +. Simple assembly. +
laptopmag.com
Apple Watch Pro leak reveals design — and it comes with an extra button
A new entry in the Apple Watch series is expected to be announced at this week's "Far Out" September Apple event with the Apple Watch Series 8, and we may now have a good idea of what the Apple Watch Pro looks like thanks to leaked third-party cases and new CAD renders.
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
ChargePoint, Impinj, and Tenable are all hidden gems in the tech sector.
