Walmart Labor Day sale 2022: Best end of summer deals

Walmart's Labor Day sale is going strong with fantastic rollback deals. Many of which, offer the lowest prices of the summer on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. Among the best-selling Walmart Labor Day deals is the 11-inch Gateway UltraSlim Notebook for just $119 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its already modest list price of $199. And what's more, it ships with a matching carrying case — something you don't see often. It's also bundled 1 year of Microsoft 365 personal for free (valued at $70 value).
iPhone 14 deals September 2022 — best trade-in offers expected

Today's Apple September Event finally put iPhone 14 rumors to rest. Apple announced four different iPhone 14 models — pricing starts at $799. The entry model iPhone 14 costs $799 whereas the iPhone 14 Plus for $899. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max.
Apple Watch SE upgrade delivers faster performance and a cheaper price

An upgraded Apple Watch SE was unveiled today at the company's "Far out" event. The new SE doesn't reinvent the affordable Apple Watch, but it integrates a new crash detection feature that Apple announced in the Apple Watch Series 8 and it delivers 20% faster performance with the new S8 chip, which it also shares with the Series 8.
Best Apple Watch deals — September 2022

Apple's Watch Series 8 was announced Wednesday during its annual product launch event at its Cupertino, CA headquarters. Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the Cellular version. Apple is bundling the Apple Watch Series 8 with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (valued at $30). This is one of the Apple Watch Series 8 deals so far.
Apple Watch Ultra was announced at Apple Far Out event

Apple just launched the Apple Watch Ultra (opens in new tab)series at today's Far Out event, and here's what we know so far. The titanium Ultra is geared towards serious fitness enthusiasts who not only need a touch durable device but one that provides them with the most health and location data possible.
laptopmag.com

Better than Labor Day: MacBook Pro M2 is $150 off right now

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 laptop just got a nice price cut after Labor Day. This MacBook deal arrives just a day shy of Apple's September Event. Amazon now offers the Apple MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its normal asking price of $1,299. This is one of the best post Labor Day deals you can get. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same discount.
Walmart Labor Day sale: Acer Swift 3 laptop for just $439

The Walmart Labor Day sale offers fantastic back to school deals. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, here's a deal for you. For a limited time, you can get the Acer Swift 3 Laptop for just $439 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Formerly $589, that's $150 in savings and the cheapest price we've seen for this Acer Laptop. It's one of the best Labor Day deals you can get.
Acer Nitro RTX 3060 gaming laptop hits lowest price ever for Labor Day

This Labor Day gaming laptop deal we found drops the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU to a new price low. Amazon now offers the 2022 Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,162 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $1,499 so this deal takes $338 off — setting a new price low for this laptop. This is one of the best Labor Day deals we've spotted today.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences?

The iPhone 14 gives us an answer to the question that Apple has been figuring out for years: how do you make enough of a difference between the standard and Pro iPhones, to make someone spend more?. Beforehand, the answer has been a little more finite: focussing on elements like...
Apple Event highlights new iOS 16 features — how they make iPhone 14 better

The Apple event today shed some light on the new features coming to iOS 16 that will add some spice and somethin' nice to the iPhone 14 line that was announced this Wednesday. The most striking iOS 16 perk announced at the Apple event is "Dynamic Island," a perk reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Even if you have no intentions of getting the iPhone 14, there are still some exciting iOS 16 features coming to iPhone that you can look forward to.
Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk review

The Kana Bamboo is a sturdy and gorgeous desktop with a reliable E7 three-stage frame, and if you can look past its unbearable heaviness, some wobbliness at standing height, and a less-than-perfect safety feature, this Flexispot desk is worth the steep cost. Pros. +. Gorgeous desktop. +. Simple assembly. +
