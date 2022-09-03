Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
US News and World Report
At Least Six Mozambicans Beheaded, Italian Nun Shot Dead by Insurgents
MAPUTO (Reuters) -At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique's Nampula province, authorities said on Wednesday. Speaking in the resort town of Xai Xai north of the capital Maputo, President Filipe Nyusi said the insurgents unleashed a killing spree...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
Who are the Qizlibash Turks of Iran?
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent PersianThe tribes of the Qizilbash are known for instrumental role in the rise to power of Iran’s Safavid dynasty in the 16th century and their unwavering support for its kings. Qizilbash Turks — once proud and politically influential — now mostly dwell in the provinces of East and West Azerbaijan in Iran. Their dialect of Qizilbashi Turkic has now mostly been replaced with the regional Azeri Turkic.Today, the northern cities of Ramian, Minudasht and Aliabad Katool are home to a large population of Qizilbash Turks. Having migrated from Karabakh, Nachcivan and...
US News and World Report
Putin Shown in Tense Encounter With Chief of Staff at Far East War Games
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff on Tuesday as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. The Zvezda military news service published video of Putin and chief of staff...
