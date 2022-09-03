ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuser#Crime#Racial Injustice#Racism#Uk#Racial Issues#Tube#British Transport Police#Cctv#Screengrab Them
Daily Mail

Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline

The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa.The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life.Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy