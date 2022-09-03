Read full article on original website
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'
A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period
A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
India frees 11 men convicted of gang-raping pregnant Muslim woman
Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Far-right Italian leader blasted for posting rape video
ROME, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, leading the race to become Italy's next prime minister, was accused on Monday of shameful electioneering by her rivals after posting a video of a Ukrainian woman being raped by a migrant in an Italian city.
Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline
The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking
Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa.The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life.Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and...
Security guard awaiting trial euthanised by prison authorities in Spain
Spanish prison authorities have euthanised a man who had shot and wounded four people in December and was subsequently wounded in a shootout with the police, rendering him paralysed and begging to be allowed to die while awaiting trial. Courts allowed the man’s assisted death after rejecting several appeals by...
Mystery over ‘suicide’ of nightclub tycoon & Putin critic who suddenly died in DC ‘after releasing dog with note & cash’
MYSTERY surrounds the death of a nightclub tycoon and critic of Vladimir Putin who died in the United States. Dan Rapoport, 52, reportedly left a suicide note and money attached to his dog which he released into a park in Washington D.C. The financier was once the co-owner of cult...
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
