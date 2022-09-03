Read full article on original website
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM FORMING EAST OF FLORIDA
Danielle And Earl Still Churning Away From East Coast, But New System Could Be Trouble… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new system being monitored by the National Hurricane Center Monday morning. The tropical wave, which rolled off Africa’s coast over the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
fox35orlando.com
Venomous puss caterpillars in Florida: What to do if you get stung
ORLANDO, Fla. - The venomous puss caterpillars are popping up around Central Florida – and you'll want to keep your distance!. They're normally about an inch long and are often found near oak and citrus trees. The critters are mostly active in the spring and fall. Under its innocent...
Click10.com
Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west. Detectives with...
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
cbs12.com
Tracking Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are in the most active month of hurricane season and we are seeing a more active tropical Atlantic. It was a slow start to the season, but we are now watching two named storms. Hurricane Danielle formed last week, and currently has...
iheart.com
This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
This Disney restaurant just earned a Michelin Star
HamburgerPhoto by Amirali Mirhashemian on Unsplash. Michelin's restaurant review guides are known far and wide. Chefs all over the world covet a Michelin Star, which provides instant credibility with would-be diners.
WINKNEWS.com
Dr. Oz bought Palm Beach mansion with help of man embroiled in fraud scheme
PALM BEACH (CBS) Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach. The 18,559-square-foot estate has been valued at more than $36 million, according to local appraisal records. In an...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who survived double-lung transplant reacts to Juul settlement
ORLANDO, Fla. - When Walker McKnight was 19, he was a college cheerleader at Florida Atlantic University. But he didn't make it through his first year before he became so ill, that he could have died. After being diagnosed with EVALI, a condition caused by vaping, he has now gone...
NBC Miami
Need a New Florida Driver's License? Here's What to Do While You Wait
There's been a huge backup when it comes to renewing and getting a new Florida driver's license. NBC 6 found appointments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are booked until November. So if drivers don't plan way ahead of time, they could be waiting for up to two months for a new driver's license.
Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests
Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
WESH
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was...
Click10.com
Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated. Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018. Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun. It happened...
