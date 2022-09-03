Read full article on original website
Related
Classic Cadillac Margarita Cocktail Recipe
The Cadillac margarita is one of the most popular and classic margaritas you can make. If you go to a Mexican restaurant, chances are you'll see this cocktail on the menu, and it's usually a few bucks more than the other margaritas. But what makes a Cadillac margarita stand out from all the others? Well, it uses Grand Marnier in addition to top-shelf tequila, making it super tasty and sophisticated. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail may have gotten its name courtesy of the Cadillac Bar in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, where the recipe possibly originated. And, when the restaurant expanded to locations across the border, the Cadillac also made its way into the United States ... gaining footing as a popular cocktail and landing on Mexican restaurant menus practically everywhere.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
Coca-Cola Is Releasing Another New Flavor and Apparently, It Tastes Just Like “Dreams”
Whenever I am asked to choose my favorite soda, the answer is — always, without a doubt — Coca-Cola. Just like how I crave french fries every time I see the golden arches, show me an ice-cold can of Coca-Cola with all that beautiful condensation on the outside, and watch me fall in love at first sight.
Cracker Barrel Just Announced Some Major Menu Changes
Back in 1969, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was founded by Tennessee's Dan Evins to meet a need that, at the time, seemed almost impossibly modern (via About Cracker Barrel). A little more than a decade prior, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation making the American interstate highway system a reality, per The United States Army. Eisenhower wasn't the architect of the vision, nor of the highway, but his having greenlit the funding of what would eventually make today's nearly 50,000-mile network of federally maintained roadways happen (via Federal Highway Administration) was a dream come true for many Americans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Burger King Is Discontinuing This Popular Value Meal—Say It Ain’t So!
We have bad news to fans of Burger King‘s $5 Your Way Meal: your favorite value menu deal is now going to cost you a dollar more. But don’t get too upset! There’s some slightly good news, too: there will be more food involved, if that counts for anything.
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich
Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer
Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
Why Ina Garten Never Stores Vinegar In The Pantry
Ina Garten is not a by-the-book kind of celebrity chef and she isn't afraid to do things differently. The Barefoot Contessa showed the publishing world that sometimes it's okay to color outside the proverbial lines. Garten told The Hollywood Reporter, "When I decided to do cookbooks, the popular thing at the time was these enormous books of 250 recipes — how to cook everything. I wanted a book of 75 great recipes, like one really good roast chicken." And the powers that be know how much we all love Garten's roast chicken recipe. But not everyone was on board. Garten continued, "My publisher didn't get it. People were skeptical because it was so different from what was being done. I kept my vision, and, fortunately, they stuck with me."
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reddit Is Divided Over Cracker Barrel's Chicken And Dumplings
There are so many decadent dishes that come to mind when imagining Southern food staples: fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, pecan pie, cornbread, barbecue, and so on. While these are all delicious tastes that we have long associated with the Southern region of the United States, there's one dish you may sometimes overlook: chicken and dumplings. For those unaware of what chicken and dumplings are, it's basically shredded or chopped chicken in a cream-like sauce similar to gravy and served alongside thick hunks of biscuit-like dough. A dish born either from the hardscrabble years of the Great Depression or during the American Civil War (via Southern Kitchen) or perhaps having roots in the culture of early 19th-century German immigrants (via Wide Open Eats) chicken and dumplings is known to be a hearty and filling comfort food for many families. And who better to serve food that brings to mind comfort and family than Cracker Barrel?
Here's Who Ree Drummond's Favorite Celebrity Chef Is
In the cutthroat culinary world, it can be difficult even for the most talented chefs to rise to the top. Of all the chefs who have tried to make a name for themselves in the food world, only a handful have truly become household names. Therefore, it's unsurprising that there is a fair share of rivalries between famous foodies. From spats between British chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay to the time when Alton Brown and Adam Richman battled it out on Twitter, there have been some pretty epic celebrity chef feuds over the years.
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Papa Johns Just Scored A Touchdown With Its New Pizza
Papa Johns has been stepping up its innovation game lately. The respectful third-place fast food pizza joint, behind Domino's and Pizza Hut, has always maintained its pace as a go-to spot for those looking for a quick slice or pie. And while it has invented some new and steadfast innovations in the past, including the first pizza dipping sauce (per Eater) and the first nationwide online ordering system, both of which are staples in the fast food pizza world today.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
Mashed
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 2