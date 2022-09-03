MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

MOSS POINT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO