Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
wdhn.com
Video allegedly showing coach hit student, Blount coach on leave, MCPSS investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools said Blount High School Head Football Coach Josh Harris is on administrative leave and under investigation. Harris did not coach last week against Robertsdale. This news comes after a video circulating on social media allegedly shows Harris hitting a player. In...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Shuckers Cam Devanney promoted to Triple-A Nashville
Shuckers infielder Cam Devanney has played his final game in Biloxi, having received a promotion to Triple-A Nashville. In 115 games this season, Devanney has 28 doubles, a triple, and 20 home runs, those 49 extra base hits good for second most across the entire Southern League. The 25-year-old really...
utv44.com
Shocking video allegedly shows Blount High School Head Football Coach spanking player
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach, Josh Harris, has been placed on administrative leave. A video has been circulating on social media, shocking parents in our community. The video allegedly shows Coach Josh Harris spanking a student in the football locker room. We reached out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway
A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with...
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
WLOX
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67. The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary. “We...
Mississippi Press
Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave
VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
WLOX
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County
One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in George County Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Chevy HHR traveling south on Highway 613 collided with a Chevy Traverse traveling northbound. The driver of the HHR died from his injuries and has been identified as 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend
The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
wtva.com
MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties. One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
wxxv25.com
Moss Point police officers recognized for service
Five Moss Point police officers will be recognized today for their service. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at Moss Point City Hall with more.
wxxv25.com
Enjoying a labor free day on Front Beach
Many Mississippians headed to the beach for a relaxing Labor Day on the water. Front Beach in Ocean Springs was filled with beachgoers making the most of their off day. People were grilling, playing ball games, as well as just soaking up some sun. News 25 spoke to multiple people,...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
Comments / 0