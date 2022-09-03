ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022. Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Shuckers Cam Devanney promoted to Triple-A Nashville

Shuckers infielder Cam Devanney has played his final game in Biloxi, having received a promotion to Triple-A Nashville. In 115 games this season, Devanney has 28 doubles, a triple, and 20 home runs, those 49 extra base hits good for second most across the entire Southern League. The 25-year-old really...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Gautier, MS
Gautier, MS
Education
Gautier, MS
Football
Pascagoula, MS
Education
Gautier, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula man turns himself in; charged with Moss Point murder

MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- David Brennen Mitchell of Pascagoula turned himself in to Moss Point police, who charged the 36-year-old with the murder of Kevin Hardiman. According to Moss Point police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Molden Street shortly after 11 p.m. Arriving at the scene, they found the 37-year-old Hardiman, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
MOSS POINT, MS
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Gators#American Football#Highschoolsports#Pascagoula Panthers
WLOX

Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67. The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary. “We...
Mississippi Press

Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island

UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wxxv25.com

Fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in George County Saturday. Mississippi Highway Patrol says a Chevy HHR traveling south on Highway 613 collided with a Chevy Traverse traveling northbound. The driver of the HHR died from his injuries and has been identified as 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend

The 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival is this weekend. This is always a fabulous event for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce, one that celebrates the city’s rich seafood heritage. Here with more is Lawanda Jones with the Biloxi Chamber.
BILOXI, MS
wtva.com

MHP investigated three fatal crashes during Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers investigated three fatal crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The three crashes, which resulted in three deaths, happened in George, Washington and Lauderdale counties. One-hundred-forty-three crashes resulted in 46 injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol began its holiday enforcement period on Friday and it...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Enjoying a labor free day on Front Beach

Many Mississippians headed to the beach for a relaxing Labor Day on the water. Front Beach in Ocean Springs was filled with beachgoers making the most of their off day. People were grilling, playing ball games, as well as just soaking up some sun. News 25 spoke to multiple people,...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WRBL News 3

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch.  More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy