Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Levey: Thankful for youth center
It is this time of year, when the transition between summer to fall, when being the parent of kids was incredibly stressful. Yet, as someone who walks through and helps out the Aspen Youth Center, I am so appreciative that upper-elementary-age through high-school kids have a safe, free and fun place to spend their after school (and school holiday) hours with caring adults.
Aspen Times
Giving Thought: Housing crisis impacts in real time
Talk of the housing crisis in our region has been filling headlines, letters to the editor, and conversations around town for years. While the pandemic accelerated the issues our region faces, they are not new. Even mentioning housing has a tendency to raise tensions and the solutions offered are never...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
A Dreamy Colorado Cabin Has a Creek Flowing Under the Bedroom
When I came across this listing for a cabin in Breckenridge, I knew that I had to share it with you all. To me, I don't think I could find any more of a perfect getaway home than this one. This cabin located at 551 Doris Drive in Breckenridge, Colorado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Norman: Just curious
From what I have read and heard the last year, the round-a-bout took a serious traffic beating, so concrete was to replace the asphalt. Why then was concrete removed from the Maroon Creek bridge deck to be replaced with asphalt?. That seems like two steps forward one step back mentality...
Aspen Times
Herzing: Ode to the summer
Private planes skid and now you’re diverted to Junction. I want to make one thing perfectly clear. Why do you walk down the middle using your phone and not brain?. Feels like Star Wars or Maverick in a Game of Thrones. Evict Mark Hunt then Gorsucks blushed us. The...
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death
About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Injured, Bear + Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
Aspen Daily News
Woman facing multiple charges after rollover crash outside Basalt on Sunday night
A woman was arrested and facing multiple charges by the Colorado State Patrol after she rolled a vehicle Sunday night about 1 mile east of Basalt on Frying Pan Road. Anna Patterson, 36, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and two counts of child abuse, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. She was booked into Garfield County Jail on Sunday and released Monday. The accident occurred in Eagle County.
Comments / 0