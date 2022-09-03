ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Florida State’s win over LSU draws huge ratings for ESPN

Florida State football’s 24-23 upset win over the LSU Tigers at the Caesars Superdome Sunday evening was ESPN’s second most-watched game during Week 1:. The Seminoles and Tigers drew 7.6 million viewers on ABC, making it the network’s third most-viewed Sunday night opener on record. That figure is even more impressive when you consider neither team was ranked at kickoff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

3 FSU players earn All-ACC honors after win vs. LSU

Florida State Seminoles football is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, coming off a chaotic 24-23 win vs. LSU in New Orleans. Three separate players were recognized for their performances in the win over the Tigers — wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive back Shyheim Brown. Wilson was on the receiving end of two explosive passing touchdowns, Verse dominated to the tune of 2 sacks and a blocked field goal while Brown won the game with a blocked extra point with no time remaining.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2016

For the first time since 2016 FSU is 2-0 to start the season; here’s how they got here. Here’s what we learned on offense and defense. FSU isn’t back yet because Mike Norvell says that the ‘Noles need to prove it. Five questions, five answers as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU wins chaotic game vs. LSU, soccer dominates UF

Florida State targets and commits alike were excited after FSU’s dramatic win over LSU on Sunday:. As always, for all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Football

Florida State Seminoles breakdowns, scores, and analysis -- everything you need to know about FSU football. "I think there were a lot of instances today where we were just ‘okay’ going out there and being where we were and that's unacceptable." Bad luck continues at OL. By Tommy...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. LSU

The Seminoles defense was tasked with a tall order this weekend, having to face off against an LSU offense featuring plenty of talent and playmakers. Florida State lost the coin toss to start the game and the Tigers were the first to receive the ball. It was a rocky start for the Noles, but the playing field was soon leveled when the Noles defense got settled and then the offense subsequently found a rhythm.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Boost The Climb: 2 ways to improve FSU’s offense

After three seasons, Florida State football has a signature win under Mike Norvell. The Seminoles managed to eke out a big team win over Brian Kelly’s first LSU squad, avoiding overtime with a huge blocked kick. FSU grabbed a nice win in the Big Easy, and now they can...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

What went right, what went wrong for the Seminoles offense vs. LSU

TALLAHASSEE FL- Warning, this article will contain lots of Jordan Travis hype. I had the privilege of getting to watch this Seminole squad practice about 20-25 times this off-season throughout spring and fall. Every week, every practice, every series, every rep I have seen Jordan Travis improve. But this isn’t...
SEMINOLE, FL

