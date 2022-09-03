ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Authority

How Honor is leaving Huawei behind and planning to conquer Western markets

A new software experience, a foldable for the European market, and lots of promises. It’s been 20 months since Huawei sold Honor under the pressure of looming US sanctions and dissociated itself entirely from its former sub-brand. But you’d be forgiven if you thought the two companies were operating under the same roof until this very day. A simple look at the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Honor Magic 4 Pro, or the Huawei P50 series and Honor 70 series would tell you that the similarities the two brands shared over their existence are still there, and they run more than a little skin-deep.
Android Authority

Huawei Mate 50 series beats rivals to the punch with satellite support

Huawei's new flagships also offer a primary camera capable of switching from f/1.4 aperture all the way to f/4. Huawei’s Mate series of flagships has been around for ages now, usually delivering well-rounded flagship phones. The Chinese manufacturer unfortunately skipped a Mate series release last year due to US sanctions, but it’s back in 2022 with the newly launched Mate 50 series.
Android Authority

New charging cradle is Samsung's answer to the Watch 5 Pro's design flaw

Samsung listed a new charging cradle for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but doesn't give a price or release date. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a design flaw that prevents it from being compatible with the company’s Wireless PowerShare feature. Samsung has created a workaround for the design...
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🎁 Unwrap new Google hardware

All the new products Google is planning to launch at its October event and more tech news you need to read. ☀️ Good Morning, folks. I woke up with my iPhone 12 in hand today and felt a strong need to get a new phone. Not that I am terribly unhappy with it, but I could definitely do with better battery life. Thankfully, several new phones are launching soon, including the new iPhone 14 series. Over in the Android world, Google is all set for the next Pixel launch. Read on for more on that and other tech news you may have missed.
Android Authority

Google only agreed to work on Android 12L if Samsung made a foldable every year

Samsung and Google formed a partnership to create the foldable-focused Android 12L. Google saw the development of Android 12L as a large commitment and wanted a similar level of commitment from Samsung. Google asked Samsung to produce a foldable per year before agreeing to work on Android 12L. At the...
Android Authority

Apple Watch Pro leaks with mysterious new button

The largest Apple Watch ever with a programmable button. Leaked renders have revealed the design of the Apple Watch Pro ahead of its September 7 launch. The smartwatch may be the largest ever in the Apple family and could feature a new programmable button. The Apple event is just a...
Android Authority

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 6 Gen 1 announced: Premium features trickle down

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 seems like a Snapdragon 695 Plus, if anything. Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The SD6 Gen 1 SoC seems to be derived from the Snapdragon 695. Qualcomm announced a new naming convention for its chipsets, starting with...
Android Authority

iPhone 14 event: Everything Apple launched at its 'Far Out' show

Apple launched a lot more than just some new iPhones. For millions of tech fans around the world, September is the month of the iPhone. Sure enough, on September 7, 2022, Apple held its huge iPhone 14 event. At this show — which Apple called “Far Out” — the company launched its new family of iPhones along with a slew of other products.
Android Authority

September 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, but not Pixel 6a yet

There's also a fix that brings "additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response." The September 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Android Authority

How OPPO’s upgraded OS will change how you use your smartphone

ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, brings new technological innovations to OPPO devices. Android 13 is here, and with it, OPPO has refreshed ColorOS not only with Google’s latest tweaks but a selection of new and improved in-house features. In addition to redesigned visuals and advanced customization tools, ColorOS 13 has been revamped for peak performance and debuts innovative smart features to make the most of your apps and phone’s hardware.
Android Authority

You told us: Most of you don't care for curved displays, to put it mildly

Only one in five polled readers said they actually liked curved screens on their smartphones. Curved displays have been around on smartphones since 2014’s Galaxy Note Edge, but they’ve become a fixture on most of today’s premium phones. From Samsung and Xiaomi to Oppo and OnePlus, it’s hard to find a brand that hasn’t taken part in this trend.
Android Authority

What is Bluetooth and how does it work?

You probably use it every day, but Bluetooth has some interesting tech and history behind it. 01What is Bluetooth?02Who invented Bluetooth?03How does Bluetooth work?04Bluetooth standards explained. You likely use Bluetooth every day, whether syncing headphones with your smartphone or transferring a few files from one device to another. But what...
Android Authority

Poll: Is the iPhone 14 series hot or not?

Apple has finally peeled the curtain back on its iPhone 14 series, bringing four devices to the table. We’ve got the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Mini model has made way for the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing a big screen without having to pay Pro levels of cash.
The Guardian

Darktrace shares slump after takeover talks collapse

Shares in Darktrace, the British artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, slumped by 30% after US private-equity firm Thoma Bravo walked away from a potential takeover of the business, whose founder, Mike Lynch, is fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Despite full-year results that showed an increase in sales,...
