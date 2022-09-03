Jonny Bairstow Out Of Cricket World Cup Following Golf Related Injury

Jonny Bairstow has been England's star man this year, with the 32-year-old scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests. What's more, he remains a key part of England's white-ball teams and, earlier on Friday, was named in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, just a few days shy of the third and final test with South Africa, as well as a few months before the World Cup gets underway, Bairstow won't be featuring following a freak accident on the golf course that has led to a suspected broken left leg.

Reportedly, the Englishman slipped walking to a tee box and will see a specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury, but Bairstow confirmed on his Instagram account that he will need surgery.

In the post, Bairstow stated: "Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning.

"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc."

Jonny Bairstow in action at Stoke Park for the 2018 PCA Team England Golf Day (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that a sports star has been injured playing a different sport. Back in 2015, Rory McIlroy infamously damaged his ankle ligaments during a kick-about with friends back home in Northern Ireland.

The injury forced him out of The Open Championship that year, with Rory unable to defend his Claret Jug at St Andrews.

Following the freak accident, Bairstow has been replaced by Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett for the series-deciding Test at the Kia Oval, while an announcement will be made in due course surrounding the World Cup.

