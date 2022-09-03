Israel Adesanya isn’t too worried about his upcoming title defense. At UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City, Adesanya will once again square off with old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, but this time it will be under mixed martial arts (MMA) rules. Since beginning his MMA journey in 2015, Pereira has rattled off six wins in a row after an unsuccessful debut. He most recently scored his biggest win yet, knocking out Sean Strickland (watch highlights) the same night that Adesanya last defended his title at UFC 276 in July 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO