Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
MMAmania.com
‘Schizophrenic’ UFC fighter ‘poisoned’ by CBD, ‘drugged every single day for the last three years’
Johnny Walker, like many fighters before him, eagerly boarded the Cannabidiol (CBD) train. Unfortunately for the UFC light heavyweight, the cannabis chemical — made popular for providing the health benefits of marijuana without the side effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — triggered an allergy that caused extreme (and adverse) psychological reactions.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor for ‘low’ comments about crying daughter at UFC 278
Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman brought his family to the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event last month in Salt Lake City, but his daughter had to be carried away in tears after “The Nigerian Nightmare” was knocked unconscious by newly-crowned 170-pound kingpin Leon Edwards. “I feel this deep,”...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reveals promotional support from ‘Conor McGregor’s dad’ (Dana White) for Anderson Silva match
Jake Paul has an A+ social media game and he displayed that once again along with his latest fight announcement. It’s official: On Oct. 29, 2022, at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul will box mixed martial arts (MMA) icon and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva. The eight-round, 187-pound affair is expected to be Paul’s toughest test to date and to kick things off, he provided some top-tier promotional with assistance from “Conor McGregor’s dad,” UFC President, Dana White.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Watch Tai Tuivasa smoke a joint, laugh about Ciryl Gane loss at UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa was just one victory away from a potential shot at the 265-pound title. Instead, “Bam Bam” will head to the back of the line in the wake of his third-round knockout loss against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last weekend at Accor Arena.
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA・
MMAmania.com
Video: Renzo Gracie allegedly subdues ‘racist’ on New York City subway platform
Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon and one-time UFC welterweight Renzo Gracie was back in front of the camera phones this week after an argument on a New York City subway platform turned physical. It appears Gracie was having a conversation with a friend in Portuguese when a passerby told them both to “speak English.”
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev hoping for Nate Diaz UFC 279 press conference brawl — ‘I have 20 guys with me’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has to figure out how to get heated rivals Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz to face off at the upcoming UFC 279 press conference — and then again at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins — without all hell breaking loose. Or at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Kevin Holland slams Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘wannabe street s—t,’ media pandering
UFC 279 is a strange card in that several match ups could be shuffled about without issue. The primary example is, of course, Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, a match many argued before those veterans became the respective huckleberries of Khamzat Chimaev and Li Jingliang. A bit more under the radar is Kevin Holland vs. Khamzat, as the two actually have a history of bad blood and fight in the same two weight classes.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev explains Paulo Costa altercation, not looking to fight: ‘Somebody already f—ked him up’
Khamzat Chimaev isn’t all that interested in facing Paulo Costa despite their new beef. Earlier this week (Tues., Sept. 6, 2022), footage surfaced of the two top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders crossing paths in the UFC Performance Institute. They never got close enough to engage, but things quickly became heated as verbal jabs were thrown from across the room, which led to Chimaev getting held back by his team.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Khamzat vs. Diaz
The latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) offering hits T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022), bringing with it a clash between the unstoppable Khamzat Chimaev and the unflappable Nate Diaz. Also in store are Tony Ferguson’s return to Welterweight against Li Jingliang and a potentially pivotal Bantamweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner, Macy Chiasson, and the returning Irene Aldana.
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler added to loaded UFC 281 event in Madison Square Garden
Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Madison Square Garden is shaping up to be a can’t-miss night of action. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Weds., Sept. 7, 2022) that a pivotal Lightweight showdown between former title challengers, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, has been added to UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. Additionally, Chandler has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. The bout will be a three round affair.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya ranks Alex Pereira ‘a six’ on the ‘threat meter’: ‘There’s one thing he’s really good at’
Israel Adesanya isn’t too worried about his upcoming title defense. At UFC 281 on Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City, Adesanya will once again square off with old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, but this time it will be under mixed martial arts (MMA) rules. Since beginning his MMA journey in 2015, Pereira has rattled off six wins in a row after an unsuccessful debut. He most recently scored his biggest win yet, knocking out Sean Strickland (watch highlights) the same night that Adesanya last defended his title at UFC 276 in July 2022.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson ‘got the green light’ to coach TUF against Khabib — ‘That dude’s not retired’
The Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry lives on!. Well, at least in “El Cucuy’s” mind. In fact, Ferguson is currently preparing himself for a potential coaching gig opposite the lightweight “Eagle” for an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) combat sports reality show, perhaps taking this recent comment at face value.
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker defends Israel Adesanya from claims of being boring: ‘Winning is all that matters’
Robert Whittaker knows what it’s like to be a champion. As a Middleweight competitor, Whittaker has only tasted defeat on two occasions in 14 appearances, both of which came at the hands of the current titleholder, Israel Adesanya. During his reign, Adesanya has shown flaws on minimal occasions, recently pitching shutouts against Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier with the Whittaker rematch sandwiched in between.
MMAmania.com
Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 279? Commentary team set for Chimaev-Diaz PPV on Sept. 10
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from its UFC 279: “Chimaev vs. Diaz” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the “Sin City” fight card will be the welterweight showdown between undefeated title contender Khamzat Chimaev and longtime veteran Nate Diaz, who is competing on the final fight of his UFC contract.
MMAmania.com
Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis targeted for UFC 282
The Darren Till comeback tour is once again set to commence. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported today (Tues., Sept. 6, 2022) that a match up between Till (18-4-1) and surging South African contender and No. 13-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight, Dricus du Plessis (17-2), has been verbally agreed to. The fight would take place at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz: ‘I don’t want’ to fight Khamzat Chimaev — ‘He better finish me’
UFC 279 will be Nate Diaz’s last dance in the Octagon. Stockton, California’s finest is set to headline this weekend’s event (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) opposite surging Welterweight superstar, Khamzat Chimaev. The two have been linked to a potential showdown for the better part of 2022, but things didn’t officially come together until July.
Comments / 0