NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Bengals open as big favorites over Steelers in Week 1
Given the dramatically different states of each team’s trajectory right now, the Cincinnati Bengals hit Week 1 as notable favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals stand as 6.5-point favorites over the Steelers in an AFC North bout slated for Sunday. It’s a homestand for...
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
Detroit GM Brad Holmes' actions and words say his Lions will never draft a LB early
One of the more candid tidbits from last week’s press conference featuring Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew came with the very last question. Holmes provided an honest answer that confirms what his actions in two years of running the Lions have indicated:. Do not...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday
The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
Dolphins CB laughs at Patriots' Week 1 game preparation
If the New England Patriots needed bulletin board material, they might have found it from Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen. It was announced last week that the Patriots were moving up their travel schedule to try and give themselves some extra time to become acclimated to the suffocating heat and humidity ahead of their Week 1 matchup.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle
For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
Look: Peter King Reveals His 2023 Super Bowl Prediction
The 2022 NFL season is almost here and longtime football writer Peter King is revealing his picks. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King made his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, and a couple of smaller market fanbases should be pretty happy with it:. I’m picking an Arctic...
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFC East guide: Expectations, predictions on Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders
The NFC East has been two things in recent years — weak and unpredictable. In the past four seasons, only two division teams have won more than nine games, and the six that made the playoffs produced only two postseason wins. And there is parity built into their badness....
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Panthers Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The Panthers reportedly added another weapon that could possibly help Baker Mayfield on Monday. According to Adam Schefter, the team "signed former Dolphins’ wide receiver Preston Williams to their practice squad." Williams spent the first three seasons of his career in Miami after signing with the Dolphins as an...
New UK Prime Minister’s favorite NFL team garners reactions
On Monday, Liz Truss was officially named Britain’s next prime minister after she won an election among Conservative Party members. While it’s hoped that she’ll carry herself with honor and dignity while owning her mistakes, the fact that she’s a Cleveland Browns fan doesn’t inspire any of that.
