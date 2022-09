Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while taking a closer look at Brennan Armstrong’s record-breaking performance …. Virginia’s quarterback didn’t have his best day as a Wahoo, but it was good enough for him to leapfrog Bryce Perkins and Shawn Moore to become UVA’s all-time total offense leader. Armstrong completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 246 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and one sack. He also added 105 yards rushing and a TD.

