ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Little Falls woman accused of welfare fraud in Herkimer County

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s office reports that a Little Falls woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly defrauding the county government for over six months. According to the sheriff, 38-year-old Darlene LeFevre of Ilion allegedly received more than $3,500.00 in fraudulent...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Barbara A. Alkinburgh 1925 – 2022

Mrs. Barbara A. Alkinburgh, 97, formerly of E. Main Street, Nelliston, New York died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 22, 1925, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Lupo and Ruth VanAvery Lupo. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1942, and was a lifelong area resident.
NELLISTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fonda, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Traffic
City
Rome, NY
City
New Hartford, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Gloversville, NY
City
Johnstown, NY
City
Utica, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Ilion, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Government
County
Herkimer County, NY
City
Morrisville, NY
Ilion, NY
Government
City
Canajoharie, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire

Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
WKTV

Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#North And South#Construction Maintenance#Commercial Drive
wwnytv.com

Dexter man dies in UTV crash

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
DEXTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cnyhomepage.com

Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville man accused of DWI in Leyden, State Police say

LEYDEN- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving over the weekend, authorities say. Timothy M. Bartlett, 62, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
BOONVILLE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

MVCA Regional Exhibition 2022 – A Call to All Artists

Photo by Dave Warner – The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is located in Canal Place, Little Falls. What is the purpose of “art”? Pablo Picasso said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” Art gives meaning to our lives and helps us understand our world in different ways. It’s what we crave in the human experience. Art is an essential part of our culture because it allows us to have a deeper understanding of our emotions, increases our self-awareness, and allows us to be open to new ideas and experiences. Therefore, art continues to open our minds and hearts and shows us what could be possible in the world. Scientific studies have shown that art appreciation improves our quality of life and makes us feel good. When we create art, we elevate our mood, improve our ability to problem-solve, and open our minds to new ideas. Art is a gift to the world.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Vincent S. Ivi 1933 – 2022

Vincent S. Ivi, 89, a resident of FoltsBrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Herkimer, NY, since May of this year, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, September 3rd, 2022, from natural causes at that facility. Previously, he had been a resident of Rockton Plaza in Little Falls, for over twenty years.
LITTLE FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy