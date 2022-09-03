Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
5 Arrested following an Underage Drinking Initiative Detail in Herkimer County
On September 3, 2022, the New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Herkimer County. As a result of the initiative, the following locations were checked and found to be in compliance:. Sunoco 4 N. Ann St. Little Falls. Nice and Easy 279 West Main St. Little Falls.
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
Little Falls woman accused of welfare fraud in Herkimer County
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s office reports that a Little Falls woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly defrauding the county government for over six months. According to the sheriff, 38-year-old Darlene LeFevre of Ilion allegedly received more than $3,500.00 in fraudulent...
mylittlefalls.com
Barbara A. Alkinburgh 1925 – 2022
Mrs. Barbara A. Alkinburgh, 97, formerly of E. Main Street, Nelliston, New York died Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 22, 1925, in Nelliston, NY, she was the daughter of Daniel Lupo and Ruth VanAvery Lupo. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School, Class of 1942, and was a lifelong area resident.
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Police looking for truck from St. Johnsville crash
The St. Johnsville Police are looking for a truck that they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Woman Struck and Killed by Car in Upstate New York
SCHENECTADY, NY – A woman was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday night...
WKTV
Jefferson County man dies after crashing UTV into tree in Lowville
LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A Jefferson County man died after crashing his utility terrain vehicle in Lewis County over the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to New York State Police, 21-year-old James Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his UTV east on Worth Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 when he lost control at a hillcrest, left the roadway and hit a tree.
Man airlifted to Syracuse after crashing UTV into tree in Upstate NY dies a day later
Montague, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old man died a day after crashing a UTV into a tree in Lewis County Sunday, troopers said. Around 4:24 p.m., James M. Jobson-Wagar, of Dexter, was riding his 2022 Can-Am Maverick Utility Terrain Vehicle east on Worth Road in Montague, according to a news release from State Police.
wwnytv.com
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man. State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague. The utility task vehicle left the road and...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
cnyhomepage.com
Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville man accused of DWI in Leyden, State Police say
LEYDEN- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving over the weekend, authorities say. Timothy M. Bartlett, 62, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
WNYT
Troy hiker rescued after falling from waterfall in Otsego County
A Troy woman had to be rescued while hiking in Otsego County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday in Cherry Valley. State police say the woman fell from a waterfall, down about 150 feet into a gorge near County Road 50. Rescuers had to hike about a mile through...
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
mylittlefalls.com
MVCA Regional Exhibition 2022 – A Call to All Artists
Photo by Dave Warner – The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is located in Canal Place, Little Falls. What is the purpose of “art”? Pablo Picasso said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” Art gives meaning to our lives and helps us understand our world in different ways. It’s what we crave in the human experience. Art is an essential part of our culture because it allows us to have a deeper understanding of our emotions, increases our self-awareness, and allows us to be open to new ideas and experiences. Therefore, art continues to open our minds and hearts and shows us what could be possible in the world. Scientific studies have shown that art appreciation improves our quality of life and makes us feel good. When we create art, we elevate our mood, improve our ability to problem-solve, and open our minds to new ideas. Art is a gift to the world.
mylittlefalls.com
Vincent S. Ivi 1933 – 2022
Vincent S. Ivi, 89, a resident of FoltsBrook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Herkimer, NY, since May of this year, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, September 3rd, 2022, from natural causes at that facility. Previously, he had been a resident of Rockton Plaza in Little Falls, for over twenty years.
WKTV
Authorities called to Camden High School to investigate threat on first day back to school
CAMDEN, N.Y. – Members of Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Camden High School on the first day of school Tuesday to investigate a threat made over the phone that morning. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says the call was received around 9:15 a.m. and deputies were...
