Photo by Dave Warner – The Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts is located in Canal Place, Little Falls. What is the purpose of “art”? Pablo Picasso said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” Art gives meaning to our lives and helps us understand our world in different ways. It’s what we crave in the human experience. Art is an essential part of our culture because it allows us to have a deeper understanding of our emotions, increases our self-awareness, and allows us to be open to new ideas and experiences. Therefore, art continues to open our minds and hearts and shows us what could be possible in the world. Scientific studies have shown that art appreciation improves our quality of life and makes us feel good. When we create art, we elevate our mood, improve our ability to problem-solve, and open our minds to new ideas. Art is a gift to the world.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO