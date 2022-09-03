ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
Inwood native, husband run theatre company

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Tami Grosvenor started shining a light on the musical theatre work of her husband, Brent, 25 years ago in what’s since become a cross country career for the creative Christian couple. “He’s the actor, and I do all the technical stuff,” said Tami, a 53-year-old Inwood...
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
This Real Estate Listing In Minnesota Is “Heavenly”

If you are trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, perhaps you would want to buy this former church in Bigelow, MN, just a few miles south of Worthington. As the pictures below will reveal, this decommissioned church is already in the process of being converted into a residential space. The listing says the church can be turned into a single-family 4,000 square-foot four-bedroom home or into a couple of two-bedroom duplexes.
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
13 Things To Know After Labor Day

Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family. But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit...
