Despite Loss, No Drop for South Dakota State in Latest Rankings
Despite a hard-fought defeat in their opening game of the season, 3rd ranked South Dakota State remains in the same spot in the latest AFCA FCS Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2. In total, there are 5 MVFC teams featured in the poll, including an additional 4 in the...
Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Jefferson Rise in Latest HS Volleyball Poll
Another week of the High School Volleyball season is in the books, and another week of the rankings is here. Both Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Jefferson jumped up in the latest rankings, courtesy of the South Dakota media. The top-ranked teams all remained in their top spots from last week,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!
There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
Sioux Falls School Confirms Multiple Students Asked To Cut Hair
There have been a lot of questions surrounding the dress code policy of an O'Gorman High School student who was asked to cut his hair. There was also a specific question with regard to other O'Gorman High School students being asked to cut their hair. In an exclusive statement, O'Gorman...
Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait. South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger. Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060. According to population...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood native, husband run theatre company
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Tami Grosvenor started shining a light on the musical theatre work of her husband, Brent, 25 years ago in what’s since become a cross country career for the creative Christian couple. “He’s the actor, and I do all the technical stuff,” said Tami, a 53-year-old Inwood...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
This Real Estate Listing In Minnesota Is “Heavenly”
If you are trying to get in touch with your spiritual side, perhaps you would want to buy this former church in Bigelow, MN, just a few miles south of Worthington. As the pictures below will reveal, this decommissioned church is already in the process of being converted into a residential space. The listing says the church can be turned into a single-family 4,000 square-foot four-bedroom home or into a couple of two-bedroom duplexes.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
13 Things To Know After Labor Day
Seasonal changes are inevitable, and with the end of summer, more than the colors will begin to change. How you dress, what you eat, what your social calendar looks like, and the activities you do with your family. But, around here, summer seems to want to hang around a bit...
