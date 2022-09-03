Read full article on original website
BHG
How to Save Tomato Seeds in 8 Simple Steps
Homegrown tomatoes are hard to beat when eaten fresh off the plant, but they're also endlessly useful for making sauce, juice, salsa, salads, and so much more. The best tomatoes in your garden this year also can be your key to a delicious harvest next year when you know how to save tomato seeds. Collecting the seeds takes a little know-how and time but it's a simple process you can do with items you've likely already got in your kitchen. Follow our tips for picking out the best tomatoes for seeds, and then follow the 8 steps below for saving tomato seeds for next year.
I Made the Pioneer Woman’s Mashed Potatoes, and They’re the Creamiest Ever
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Ree Drummond knows how to make crowd-pleasing recipes, including some of our...
Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart
I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
How long to boil hot dogs? Cooking tips and more on these favorite franks
Hot dogs should be boiled for around four to six minutes. If the hot dog is frozen, it should be boiled for nine to 10 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
How to Make Spicy Pickles
Just about anything can be pickled, from asparagus to okra, beets, Brussels sprouts and of course cucumbers. Out of the seemingly endless roster of pickling recipes, these spicy pickles with a little kick offer something different. The best part: You don’t need any special canning equipment to make these easy...
therecipecritic.com
Tiramisu Cheesecake
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This decadent and delicious tiramisu cheesecake is creamy and will melt in your mouth with every bite. Trust me when I tell you that you will want to make this dessert every time you have guests!
Allrecipes.com
Blueberry Cream Cheese Wontons
Working with 6 wonton wrappers at a time, separate them out onto a clean work surface. Divide one of the cream cheese pieces into 6 pieces and place a piece in the middle of each wonton wrapper. Place 1 teaspoon of blueberry pie filling over the top of the cream cheese. Do not overfill, as the mixture may ooze out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Allrecipes.com
Ultra Creamy Mashed Potatoes
You can use light cream instead of half and half. A medium-sized Yukon Gold weighs a little less than 8 ounces, so you'd need about 6 medium-sized Yukon Gold potatoes for this recipe. You can also prepare this recipe with other types of potatoes, including red potatoes, sweet potatoes, or...
Better-than-Mom’s Peach Crumble
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Peach crumble is the crown jewel of summer sweets. Whether you’re looking for a centerpiece for a slow summer breakfast, a decadent afternoon snack, or something to finish off a backyard BBQ, a peach crumble is the perfect treat to serve any time of day. Juicy, in-season peaches make the best bed for the simple ginger- and vanilla-flavored crumble topping. But, of course, frozen is fine if summer has already sped by.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE
Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
princesspinkygirl.com
Halloween Candy Bark
Homemade Halloween Candy Bark is a fun and festive way to customize a creepy chocolate confection, complete with Oreo cookies, candy corn, and eyeballs that never blink. It takes less than 15 minutes to make this easy Halloween dessert and decorate it with your favorite foods to dress it up for the holiday.
thecountrycook.net
After Dinner Mints
This Homemade After Dinner Mints recipe is a delicious no-bake recipe that whips up in just a few minutes. A perfect after meal sweet treat!. These little mints make a perfect gift. Not only are they easy to make but they can be all be made and ready to go within an hour! I love to give these as gifts. They are so beautiful and are often an unexpected gift as most people don't know they can make their own mints! I will usually wrap these up and print the recipe out to give along with the after dinner mints.
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'
Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
princesspinkygirl.com
Hershey’s Kisses Acorn Treats
This Hershey Kisses Acorn Treats recipe is so quick and easy and makes the most adorable acorn treats in under 5 minutes. Bring these bite-sized seasonal snacks to your Thanksgiving or holiday celebrations or serve them for dessert, they’re so simple to assemble using chocolate kisses, Nutter Butter bite cookies, mini chocolate chips, and Reese’s peanut butter chips.
thecountrycook.net
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Broccoli Soup with Broken Linguine Recipe
This is peasant food at its most comforting, something Angie’s grandmother Maria would make for a quick lunch at home. (She’d task Angie with breaking the pasta as a child to keep her busy.) It’s a one-pot affair: You’re essentially infusing the oil with garlic, then adding broccoli, celery, and water to make a vegetarian stock. In goes the pasta and a touch of lemon and cheese and you’re done. It’s simple but soul-satisfying.
