Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WGMD Radio
Memphis police arrest suspect in string of shootings recorded on Facebook
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody following a major manhunt. The Memphis Police Department released an image of Ezekiel Kelly, and said he was...
WGMD Radio
Memphis moms on edge after Eliza Fletcher and Target abductions: ‘People are re-evaluating’
Memphis moms are on edge after two mothers were abducted last week, including deceased kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher and an unidentified mother who was kidnaped from a Target in broad daylight and released just a day before Fletcher disappeared. And their fears are not unique to Memphis; these stories have...
WGMD Radio
Memphis kidnaping suspect still on the run after allegedly abducting mother, baby from Target
One of two suspects accused of kidnaping, robbing and releasing a mother and her 1-year-old baby outside a Target in Memphis last week is still on the run. Authorities arrested and charged the other suspect, Will Hayes, with two counts of aggravated kidnaping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of firearm possession during a dangerous felony.
Tennessee woman gets stolen truck back, is shocked to find what’s inside
Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
wtva.com
Sheriff recalls moment when rogue pilot was arrested after landing in field
GRAVESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - The sheriff of Benton County recalled the moment when Cory Patterson was arrested after landing a plane in a field. Sheriff Robby Goolsby said he was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the field. The field is located along Highway 4 in...
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
Mississippi sheriff says he expects action soon in case of letter threatening to kill county supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
RELATED PEOPLE
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
Comments / 0