Memphis police arrest suspect in string of shootings recorded on Facebook

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a 19-year-old man allegedly connected to a string of shootings recorded on Facebook in the city Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody following a major manhunt. The Memphis Police Department released an image of Ezekiel Kelly, and said he was...
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case

Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
