Construction work to prepare for the first phase of a major rehab of the driving surface of the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will begin late tonight. Beginning at night on September 5 and continuing through September 9, construction crews will be working to establish the bypass lane on the Delaware bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The two left lanes heading to Delaware will be closed at night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.; with a third lane closed from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Once the bypass lane is created on the Delaware bound span, work will shift to the New Jersey bound span.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO