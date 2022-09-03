Read full article on original website
Related
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the pool
In June 1964, James Brock dumped acid into the water at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Fla. He was trying to disrupt swimmers who were protesting the hotel's whites-only policy. Npr.
WGMD Radio
Woodland Ferry Sidelined for Annual Maintenance
The Woodland Ferry will be taken out of service today (Tuesday) for annual maintenance. The Ferry crosses the Nanticoke River near Seaford and Blades. According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry is expected to return to service next Tuesday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Memorial Bridge Rehab Project Begins Tonight
Construction work to prepare for the first phase of a major rehab of the driving surface of the New Jersey bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will begin late tonight. Beginning at night on September 5 and continuing through September 9, construction crews will be working to establish the bypass lane on the Delaware bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The two left lanes heading to Delaware will be closed at night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.; with a third lane closed from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Once the bypass lane is created on the Delaware bound span, work will shift to the New Jersey bound span.
Comments / 0