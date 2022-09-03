ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Education
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Education
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Government
Register Citizen

Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member

MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
Register Citizen

Former mayoral aide to join Stamford’s Board of Finance

STAMFORD — Laura Burwick, who was a special assistant to former Mayor David Martin for more than seven years, will become a member of the city’s Board of Finance following a vote by the Board of Representatives. Burwick, a Democrat, will replace David Mannis, who resigned from the...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Allan Spotts, 2nd mayor of Cromwell, Connecticut, dies at 77

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts died Sunday, 10 months into his first term leading the central Connecticut community. Town Councilman Steve Fortenbach said Spotts had been having health issues and died at Hartford Hospital following heart surgery. The town's police department shared condolences in a Facebook post.
CROMWELL, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ganim
Register Citizen

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Bellarmine University#Fairfield University#Ambrose University#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Superior Court#The Zoning Commission#Ridgefield Avenue
WTNH

Yale, New Haven police investigate assault as possible hate crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Police Department is investigating an assault that has been classified by New Haven police as a possible hate crime. According to Yale University Police Chief Anthony Campbell, an assault occurred early Saturday morning where a Latino man was seriously injured by a group of young men on York […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy