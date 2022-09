Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO