Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
'Pickleball Mania' hits Chicago: Park District to build 50 new courts in the next 3 yearsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experienceNarda Maren
Related
spotonillinois.com
How high did Aurora junior tennis player Lalithsriaditya Gangasani rank in Boys' 12 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 27?
These are the top 10 home sales for West Dundee, Illinois in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $408,000 in West Dundee. Top 10 home sales in West Dundee for August 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceKassandra... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding
Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 05:19. 05:15. 05:15. 05:15. 05:11. 05:11. 04:48. 04:35. 04:27. 04:26. DeWitte: 'Counties across the state are...
spotonillinois.com
How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? The Incubation Period Has Changed, Top Doc Says
COVID's incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor said, but what does that mean for how long you are contagious? During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 08:20. 07:33. 07:31. 07:31.
spotonillinois.com
How long did Yorkville inventors wait for patents granted in August?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Yorkville was 604 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Paul George Fina for a sandal with detachable footcover. It was filed on Dec. 13, 2020 before... ★...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
City of Harvard Police Pension Board met Aug. 8
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a.) April 8, 2022 Regular Meeting b.) Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's Report... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:04. 01:04.
spotonillinois.com
How high did Glenview junior tennis player David Kaminski rank in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending June 11?
There are 14 junior tennis players from Northbrook ranked in the Boys' 16 category in the week ending Aug. 26 by the United States Tennis Association. There were 13 junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 16 bracket the previous week. Konrad Kwiatkowski is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Johnsburg Planning & Zoning Committee met Aug. 10
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL NEW BUSINESSPUBLIC HEARING - Consideration of proposed text amendment to Section 10, Residential Districts of the Johnsburg Zoning Ordinance to permit Beekeeping and Apiaries... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 19:35. 19:35. How many bonus points did Stela...
spotonillinois.com
Thomas Gjoklaj earns four bonus points in Boys' 16 bracket by week ending Sept. 3
Chicago tennis player Dakota Croix Blackman finished 7,680th in July in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 7,346th. By the end of the month they'd earned 47 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Community mourns owners of Arlington Heights' Uptown Cafe who died days apart
For more than three decades, Georgios and Georgene Avgeris dished out tasty and filling fare at the Uptown Cafe in Arlington Heights. But they also seasoned it with plenty of love for their loyal customers. And that is why it came as such a shock when an announcement was placed on the front...
spotonillinois.com
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man riding in a car on Chicago's South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Maurice Blalock (photo provided by family) Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's...
spotonillinois.com
FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CHAMBER on September 9
Doors open at 7:30 AM for Friday Mornings At The Chamber! Bring your 30 seconds commercials and join us for some early morning networking. Please be sure to bring plenty of business cards! For first-time guests: You will have a chance to watch some examples of commercials before it is your...
Comments / 0