Northbrook, IL

Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding

Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 05:19. 05:15. 05:15. 05:15. 05:11. 05:11. 04:48. 04:35. 04:27. 04:26. DeWitte: 'Counties across the state are...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
How long did Yorkville inventors wait for patents granted in August?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Yorkville was 604 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Paul George Fina for a sandal with detachable footcover. It was filed on Dec. 13, 2020 before... ★...
YORKVILLE, IL
Northbrook, IL
City of Harvard Police Pension Board met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a.) April 8, 2022 Regular Meeting b.) Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's Report... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:04. 01:04.
HARVARD, IL
Village of Johnsburg Planning & Zoning Committee met Aug. 10

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL NEW BUSINESSPUBLIC HEARING - Consideration of proposed text amendment to Section 10, Residential Districts of the Johnsburg Zoning Ordinance to permit Beekeeping and Apiaries... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 19:35. 19:35. How many bonus points did Stela...
JOHNSBURG, IL
Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man riding in a car on Chicago's South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Maurice Blalock (photo provided by family) Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's...
CHICAGO, IL
FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CHAMBER on September 9

Doors open at 7:30 AM for Friday Mornings At The Chamber! Bring your 30 seconds commercials and join us for some early morning networking. Please be sure to bring plenty of business cards! For first-time guests: You will have a chance to watch some examples of commercials before it is your...
RIVER FOREST, IL

