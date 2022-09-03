ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

How high did Plainfield junior tennis player Makenzie Mcewan rank in Girls' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 12?

spotonillinois.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, IL
City
Romeoville, IL
Plainfield, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

FRIDAY MORNING AT THE CHAMBER on September 9

Doors open at 7:30 AM for Friday Mornings At The Chamber! Bring your 30 seconds commercials and join us for some early morning networking. Please be sure to bring plenty of business cards! For first-time guests: You will have a chance to watch some examples of commercials before it is your...
RIVER FOREST, IL
spotonillinois.com

UIC enrollment grows for incoming freshmen, international and online students

Students return to campus for the first week of the fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago) Incoming freshmen, international, online and graduate student enrollment increased this year at the University of Illinois Chicago, the city's largest... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 22:59.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

How long did Yorkville inventors wait for patents granted in August?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in August in Yorkville was 604 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Paul George Fina for a sandal with detachable footcover. It was filed on Dec. 13, 2020 before... ★...
YORKVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#Junior Tennis#Week Ending#How High#Bracket#Downers Grove
spotonillinois.com

Chicago sees quick uptick in additional dwelling units

Chicago Commissioner Marisa Novara (City of Chicago, Getty) Chicago's attempts to "gently" expand housing without disturbing neighborhood character are having mixed results. After the city allowed additional dwelling units (ADUs) to be added to residential properties, the city's...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Park Ridge To Host 9-11 Memorial Service Sept. 11

Park Ridge Fire Department Honor Guard members ring ceremonial bell, denoting when a firefighter has died in the line of duty, during 2021's 9/11 ceremony in front of city hall. (Tom Wessell/Journal photo) The memories of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks continue to echo 21 years...
PARK RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Man shot in eye while riding in car on South Side

CHICAGO - A man riding in a car on Chicago's South Side was shot in the eye Monday morning. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Maurice Blalock (photo provided by family) Police said the 40-year-old man was in the car in the 7500 block of South Paxton Avenue in the city's...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Harvard Police Pension Board met Aug. 8

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a.) April 8, 2022 Regular Meeting b.) Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's Report... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:04. 01:04.
HARVARD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lake County considers allocating $12 million in federal relief funding

Lake County officials are considering allocating $12 million in federal COVID relief funds for several projects, including renovating the Depke juvenile justice complex in Vernon Hills. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 05:19. 05:15. 05:15. 05:15. 05:11. 05:11. 04:48. 04:35. 04:27. 04:26. DeWitte: 'Counties across the state are...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Johnsburg Planning & Zoning Committee met Aug. 10

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: ROLL CALL NEW BUSINESSPUBLIC HEARING - Consideration of proposed text amendment to Section 10, Residential Districts of the Johnsburg Zoning Ordinance to permit Beekeeping and Apiaries... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 19:35. 19:35. How many bonus points did Stela...
JOHNSBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy