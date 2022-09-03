ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy

Two tenants are bringing Meridian's Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, ...
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
idahofreedom.org

Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids

As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Local
Idaho Business
City
Business
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Starter home inventory jumps in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Yielding to a school bus

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With schools back in session, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us when to stop when a bus is on the road. Click the video player above to learn more about yielding to a school bus.
KTVB

Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
Post Register

Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Post Register

Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest is responding to criticism of its scheduled children's drag show happening this weekend. On Wednesday, Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the event, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to our sponsorship...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Fish and Game warn public about increased bear conflicts

BOISE, Idaho — After an increase in bear reports, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding residents about tips that can help them avoid a bear encounter. Staff at the Southwest Regional Fish and Game Office reported multiple calls about black bears breaking into homes near Crouch, with most encounters happening around the Castle Mountain and Terrace Lakes neighborhoods.
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat

An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
CANYON COUNTY, ID

