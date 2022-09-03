Read full article on original website
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ 2 leases bring Gateway Marketplace in Meridian to 100% occupancy
Two tenants are bringing Meridian's Gateway Marketplace to 100% occupancy, signaling a potential comeback for brick-and-mortar retail, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The Gateway Marketplace shopping center, located at the southeast corner of Eagle and Ustick roads, has executed new leases this summer with the first Idaho locations for PGA TOUR Superstore and Chicago Fire Pizza, ...
KIVI-TV
Zions Bank pulls funding from Boise Pride Festival over planned children's drag event
Zions Bank pulled its sponsorship from the 2022 Boise Pride Festival over a planned Drag Kids performance. In a statement posted to social media Wednesday, Zions Bank officials announced they were "unaware of the event's activities involving children/minors" and have pulled participation from the 2022 event. "Over the years, Zions...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
idahofreedom.org
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise’s drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend’s 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson’s serves as the premier sponsor this year, dusting off its...
Post Register
Crashes on I-84 have been cleared
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The numerous crashes on eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Meridian have been cleared.
Starter home inventory jumps in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at, and many homes under $400,000 were not very high quality.
Boise City Government Embraces Pride Still Silent on July Fourth
The upcoming weekend in Boise could be hotter than the current triple-digit temperatures that have plagued our area for the last several weeks. The annual Boise Pride Festival is coming to town and has several folks alarmed at the schedule of events. Several folks have taken to social media to...
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Yielding to a school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With schools back in session, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us when to stop when a bus is on the road. Click the video player above to learn more about yielding to a school bus.
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say
BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
Is It Actually Illegal To Put Trash In A Recycling Bin In Idaho?
We are told not to put trash in our recycle bins, but what happens if we do? If your trash container is full, does anyone notice if you put that one bag of trash in your blue recycle bin?. In some states, putting non-recyclable items in the recycle bins is...
Post Register
Fire erupts at Boise apartment complex
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Fire crews are on scene of a large apartment complex fire in Boise. Reports indicate the fire is at 1140 S. Colorado Avenue, which is near Boise State University. Twitter user @pschweds uploaded video showing firefighters rescuing people from the second floor.
Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City. The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment. There are currently no...
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The votes are in: Idaho Matters looks at the Boise School Board election results
The Boise School District held an election Tuesday for five of the seven seats on the Board of Trustees. omething that used to be a rather sleepy kind of election has changed dramatically, thanks to issues like COVID-19, critical race theory and banning books in school libraries. Kevin Richert, the...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Post Register
Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Pride Fest is responding to criticism of its scheduled children's drag show happening this weekend. On Wednesday, Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the event, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to our sponsorship...
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
Fish and Game warn public about increased bear conflicts
BOISE, Idaho — After an increase in bear reports, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding residents about tips that can help them avoid a bear encounter. Staff at the Southwest Regional Fish and Game Office reported multiple calls about black bears breaking into homes near Crouch, with most encounters happening around the Castle Mountain and Terrace Lakes neighborhoods.
Idaho Sheriff Tells Fox News State Cannot Handle Fentanly Threat
An Idaho sheriff told a national television audience that states like Idaho do not have the resources to fight the expanding Fentanyl crisis. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue again appeared on Fox and Friends First, explaining how Fentanyl use is increasing. He said that the Biden Administration's open border policy has allowed more Americans to be endangered due to more access to Fentanyl.
