Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
Illinois Business Journal
New bank leader’s path nurtured from rural Midwest roots
Some say that growing up in rural America puts a person at a serious disadvantage right from the start gate. Realizing a dream can often mean traveling a longer path along many a country road before arriving at the “big city.” For Gant Harper, there’s a lot about those words that ring true for him.
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
Illinois Business Journal
Inside The CAVE: Where futures are bright and innovation comes alive
At the start of a new academic year for Belleville Township High School District 201 came the debut of its newest innovation in teaching and learning: A bright and clean learning facility now known as “The CAVE.”. The Center for Academic Vocational Excellence broke ground in March 2022. Just...
recordpatriot.com
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
spotonillinois.com
City of Waterloo Utility Committee met July 11
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mayor Pro Tem - Clyde Heller Alderman Ward I Steve Notheisen & Matt Buettner Aldermen Ward II Jim Trantham & Jim Hopkins Aldermen Ward III Stan Darter & Kyle Buettner Aldermen Ward IV Clyde... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
Brewbound.com
Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History
This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”
PLANetizen
St. Louis Had Enough of the Federal Government’s Crosswalk Paint Policy
The intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues in St. Louis now includes crosswalks to match the Italian flag already painted in the intersection when this image was captured in February 2022. | Google Streetview. St. Louis recently unveiled a sidewalk painted in the colors of the Italia flag to celebrate...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Wayback Burgers of Madison Grand Opening
Wayback Burgers will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration in honor of its new Madison, MS location. During the festivities, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger. Fifteen percent of all in-restaurant sales will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi, an organization dedicated to enhancing the development of youth, ages 6 - 18, by providing specialized programs for success, healthy lifestyle and leadership development. Guests can also enter to win various prizes, including free burgers for a year and Wayback Burgers gift cards. Eight lucky winners will be announced throughout the day.*
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
KSDK
Paint Louis wraps up its 25th graffiti festival at the flood wall
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of artists wrapped up the 25th Paint Louis graffiti festival Sunday evening. The festival is a yearly effort to beautify the two mile flood wall in downtown St. Louis where graffiti tags and murals are celebrated. “Graffiti as an art movement is one of the...
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville shuts out Alton in SWC opener
The path to a fourth straight Southwestern Conference championship and 13th since 2009 for the Edwardsville Tigers started on Tuesday. The Tigers opened SWC action with a 9-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at the EHS Tennis Center. Edwardsville swept all six singles matches and three...
8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months. 1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving. There are several pumpkin-patch locations...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Loveless honored for 50 years service to Carlinville community
The September Carlinville City Council meeting was held Tues. Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Several items connected to water were discussed such as water meter replacements and a Co-Bank loan extension for the Alluvial Water project. Jerry Loveless. The first matter of business was the reading...
Illinois Business Journal
Holland Construction Services adds three to its growing team
Holland Construction Services has announced the addition of three new employees to its growing team. The new employees include Kent Richardson as senior virtual design and construction engineer, Ashleigh Loehring as project administrator and Garrison West as project manager. “2022 has been an outstanding year of growth for Holland Construction...
spotonillinois.com
City of Red Bud Planning Committee met June 28
Here are the minutes provided by the committee:The regular meeting of the Planning Commission was called to order at 7:09pm. Members present : Janet Braun, Andrea Letcher-Martin, John Holzum, JR Hudson, Robbie Aubuchon Members absent:... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:30. 05:34. 05:24. 05:24. 04:52. 04:17. 04:06.
