Fairmont, WV

WBOY 12 News

Voting districts change again in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year.  The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday.   Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Fairmont, WV
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Fairmont, WV
West Virginia State
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Free Narcan offered for 'Save a Life Day'

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All 55 counties in the state are participating in “Save a Life Day” today by giving free Narcan doses. The theme for the event is “Meeting People Where They Are,” an effort to get the overdose reversal drug to the most at-risk members of our population.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Families reminded that funds have been added to their P-EBT cards

TAYLOR COUNTY—Relief has come for families with school-aged children, as far as providing groceries is concerned. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had approved an issuance of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) funds. The announcement was music to some...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Jacob Green
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY (9/7/22 @ 1:37 p.m.) Officials said Loring has been located and is in custody of the Philippi Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY (9/7/22 @ 10:53 a.m.) The Philippi Police Department is alerting the public of a missing person potentially in danger. 22-year-old Noah Loring suffers...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort. Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The Nutter Fort...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WTOV 9

What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
WHEELING, WV

