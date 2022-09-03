Read full article on original website
Deputy responds to active shooter training concerns in Randolph County Schools
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Randolph County Schools and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are working together to provide active shooter and reunification training to all schools in their county. Each school has a different day for its active shooter training, and students will not be in school on that day. Guardians were notified of the […]
Voting districts change again in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year. The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday. Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent […]
Morgantown Citizens Academy now accepting applications
The City of Morgantown is now accepting applications for the next Morgantown Citizens Academy.
Marion County woman named Labor Person of the Year
The United Mine Workers of America held their Labor Day picnic at Hough Park in Mannington on Sept. 4.
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
wajr.com
Free Narcan offered for ‘Save a Life Day’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All 55 counties in the state are participating in “Save a Life Day” today by giving free Narcan doses. The theme for the event is “Meeting People Where They Are,” an effort to get the overdose reversal drug to the most at-risk members of our population.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
mountainstatesman.com
Families reminded that funds have been added to their P-EBT cards
TAYLOR COUNTY—Relief has come for families with school-aged children, as far as providing groceries is concerned. Earlier this summer, it was announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) had approved an issuance of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (P-EBT) funds. The announcement was music to some...
Human remains found in West Virginia State Forest
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
WDTV
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED STORY (9/7/22 @ 1:37 p.m.) Officials said Loring has been located and is in custody of the Philippi Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY (9/7/22 @ 10:53 a.m.) The Philippi Police Department is alerting the public of a missing person potentially in danger. 22-year-old Noah Loring suffers...
Accident cleanup closes some lanes of Route 50 in Ritchie County
Part of Route 50 was reduced down to the slow lane only in both directions for hours Tuesday into Wednesday as crews worked to clean up after an accident involving a drilling rig that happened Tuesday evening.
Local cities closing some services for Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching, and not all city services will be working on the holiday. Here are few places you may need to worry about, according to their respective Facebook pages.
Lane closures on I-79 could cause delays in Mon, Marion counties Wednesday night
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced several lane closures that could cause delays on Interstate 79 in Monongalia and Marion counties on Wednesday night.
WDTV
Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
WDTV
Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort. Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The Nutter Fort...
WTOV 9
What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
