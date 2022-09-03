Read full article on original website
The Meaning Behind September's Full Harvest Moon
The Harvest Moon is special as it refers to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Could Slam Straight Into Nuclear Power Plant
A Category 5 typhoon is heading towards a nuclear plant in South Korea, leading to the plant decreasing its reactor run rates to 30 percent.
Monster Octopus Caught by Hawaii Fisherman Breaks 20-Year Record
The octopus caught by Michael Matsunaga in the waters off Turtle Bay, O'ahu, weighed almost 26 pounds.
Horror Timelapse Shows Europe Dry Out From Space
The sobering satellite images show how vast regions of Europe appear arid compared to the same time in 2021.
