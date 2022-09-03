Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Leesville
Leesville, La - The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is announcing its return to the rails this year for the first time since 2019, and it has stops planned for five Louisiana cities, including Leesville. As always, visitors can tour the festive train at no cost. This year’s tour will...
westcentralsbest.com
Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
westcentralsbest.com
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish Pilot Makes Emergency Landing
Caddo Parish, La - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Monday. Dispatchers got the call just afternoon for a pilot that had to put his 1939 Aeronca single engine aircraft down into the cotton field near Dixie Shreveport Road for an emergency landing due to engine problems. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing according to authorities on scene. No injuries were reported.
westcentralsbest.com
Plane makes emergency landing in Caddo Parish cotton field
CADDO PARISH, La. - A cotton field proved to be a soft landing spot for the pilot of a small plane who was forced to make an emergency landing, due to mechanical issues. It happened around noon, Monday, in a field near George Road in Caddo Parish. The pilot, who...
westcentralsbest.com
3 arrested in Monday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Monday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. Shreveport police arrested Juquentin Taylor, 19, Tyanna Waller, 24, and Keiuntre Normandin, 25. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police said Taylor, Waller...
westcentralsbest.com
Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
westcentralsbest.com
Deal finalized for new state office building downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A big real estate deal is now final, and could transform much of downtown, sending hundreds of state workers there in the coming years. The state of Louisiana has bought the former federal building at the corner of Marshall and Fannin for $1.75 million from Louisiana Christian University. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the deal is transformational.
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish Public Schools is enrolling for its tuition free-alternative teacher certification program
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo is actively enrolling for its tuition-free alternative teacher certification program. If you have a desire to make Caddo Parish a better place and want to change lives, apply now to Caddo Teaching Academy and let them support you in becoming the skilled and engaging educator every student needs. Learn more and apply here.
westcentralsbest.com
PET scans can show triggers for Alzheimer’s Disease
SHREVEPORT, La. — September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms worsen over time, causing a disruption of normal life. Alzheimer’s accounts for 60-80% of all dementia cases. While there is often a genetic component,...
