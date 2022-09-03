Caddo Parish, La - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Monday. Dispatchers got the call just afternoon for a pilot that had to put his 1939 Aeronca single engine aircraft down into the cotton field near Dixie Shreveport Road for an emergency landing due to engine problems. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing according to authorities on scene. No injuries were reported.

