ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 35

Chuck Mccool
4d ago

the speed limit is posted on every highway coming into town. Speed expect to get a ticket. Why do we have traffic laws? Are they only suggestions?

Reply
5
Mary Mitchell
4d ago

45 MPH through town. 75 MPH on I-40. If the town speed limit is too slow then take the freeway. People live by the highway and there are children and adults on bicycle's/on foot. I remember when there wasn't a posted speed limit and most drove through town around 55-60. That was a long time ago. However, I'm sure the correct decision was made based on the evidence.

Reply(2)
3
Seahag
3d ago

I wish the police would give more speeding tickets in my town. Drivers playing chase .Weaving in and out traffic Running red lights and hitting people crossing road. Geez it's like race track gone wild. This my city in VA.

Reply
2
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Public may report misuse of "disabled" parking designations

The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space. Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The office said in a statement...
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menifee, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
OMAHA, NE
THV11

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits
fox8live.com

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash

MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
CAMERON, TX
KTLO

AR State Police launches mandated reporter website

The Arkansas State Police, in partnership with the Department of Human Services, has launched a new service for Mandated Reporters. The Arkansas Mandated Reporter Portal provides an opportunity to create an account and send in reports using a new secure website. The website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn. The portal also includes a step-by-step video to walk through the process of submitting online.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Outside

The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
brproud.com

State employee, man arrested by deputies after Tuesday chase

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) — A man wanted by the attorney general’s office and a state employee were arrested Tuesday after Livingston Parish deputies were led on a chase within the parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the sheriff’s office was contacted by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
Thrillist

Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

138K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy