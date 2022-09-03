Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Women's Volleyball Set to Host First of Three Home Tournaments
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Illinois Wesleyan University women's volleyball team will host the first of three home tournaments in the 2022 season Friday-Saturday, September 9-10. IWU (2-2) opens the tournament Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. against Concordia University-Wisconsin, marking...
spotonillinois.com
Innovation: two patents granted in Sullivan in August
Forsyth tennis player Katie Nilles won 15 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 19. Their 15 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new FOID rule: We know the 'vital importance of keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals'
These are the top 10 home sales for Livingston County in August 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2022, there were 27 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $139,900 in Livingston County. Top 10 home sales in Livingston County for August 2022BuyerCityAddressSale... Posted in:. Places:. 12:05. 12:05.
Comments / 0