Game Day Central: Buckeyes set to host Notre Dame in early-season showdown

Ohio State-Notre Dame game time, details

Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off for the seventh time in their history. The Buckeyes are 4-2 against the Fighting Irish all-time. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Notre Dame since 1936 and has won four straight over the Irish.

The Buckeyes haven’t hosted Notre Dame since 1995.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Weather: 76 degrees and partly sunny

76 degrees and partly sunny TV Channel: ABC

ABC The line: The Buckeyes are a 17.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider

The Buckeyes are a 17.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider Over/under: 59 points

Gambling notes, trends

The Buckeyes are 18-1 straight up as home favorites under Ryan Day

Ohio State is 12-7 against the spread as home favorites in the Ryan Day era

Notre Dame was 1-7 against top-five teams in the Brian Kelly era

Ohio State was 2-3 against the spread in its final five games last season

Notre Dame was 4-1 against the spread in its final five games last season

The total has gone over in 13 of the Buckeyes last 19 games.

The total has gone over in four of Notre Dame’s last five games played in September

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in showdown against Notre Dame

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects a Buckeyes win in the top-five matchup against Notre Dame. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday in the Horseshoe.

Counting down

Buckeyes season opener vs. Notre Dame: 0 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 84 days away

