Notre Dame, IN

Game Day Central: Buckeyes set to host Notre Dame in early-season showdown

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
 4 days ago
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team out to the field before the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ohio State-Notre Dame game time, details

Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off for the seventh time in their history. The Buckeyes are 4-2 against the Fighting Irish all-time. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Notre Dame since 1936 and has won four straight over the Irish.

The Buckeyes haven’t hosted Notre Dame since 1995.

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Weather: 76 degrees and partly sunny
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • The line: The Buckeyes are a 17.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider
  • Over/under: 59 points

Gambling notes, trends

  • The Buckeyes are 18-1 straight up as home favorites under Ryan Day
  • Ohio State is 12-7 against the spread as home favorites in the Ryan Day era
  • Notre Dame was 1-7 against top-five teams in the Brian Kelly era
  • Ohio State was 2-3 against the spread in its final five games last season
  • Notre Dame was 4-1 against the spread in its final five games last season
  • The total has gone over in 13 of the Buckeyes last 19 games.
  • The total has gone over in four of Notre Dame’s last five games played in September

Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in showdown against Notre Dame

The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects a Buckeyes win in the top-five matchup against Notre Dame. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday in the Horseshoe.

Stick with Lettermen Row for wall-to-wall game-day coverage

Lettermen Row will be on site in the Horseshoe for comprehensive coverage of the latest Ohio State matchup, as the Buckeyes take on Notre Dame to open the regular season. Follow along on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for experienced Ohio State coverage.

Counting down

Buckeyes season opener vs. Notre Dame: 0 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 84 days away

