Game Day Central: Buckeyes set to host Notre Dame in early-season showdown
Ohio State-Notre Dame game time, details
Ohio State and Notre Dame will kick off for the seventh time in their history. The Buckeyes are 4-2 against the Fighting Irish all-time. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Notre Dame since 1936 and has won four straight over the Irish.
The Buckeyes haven’t hosted Notre Dame since 1995.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Weather: 76 degrees and partly sunny
- TV Channel: ABC
- The line: The Buckeyes are a 17.5-point favorite, per VegasInsider
- Over/under: 59 points
Gambling notes, trends
- The Buckeyes are 18-1 straight up as home favorites under Ryan Day
- Ohio State is 12-7 against the spread as home favorites in the Ryan Day era
- Notre Dame was 1-7 against top-five teams in the Brian Kelly era
- Ohio State was 2-3 against the spread in its final five games last season
- Notre Dame was 4-1 against the spread in its final five games last season
- The total has gone over in 13 of the Buckeyes last 19 games.
- The total has gone over in four of Notre Dame’s last five games played in September
Bold Predictions for Buckeyes in showdown against Notre Dame
The Lettermen Row staff unanimously expects a Buckeyes win in the top-five matchup against Notre Dame. And as always, the crew went deeper than the score to make Five Bold Predictions about what will happen on Saturday in the Horseshoe.
Counting down
Buckeyes season opener vs. Notre Dame: 0 days away
Ohio State vs. Michigan: 84 days away
