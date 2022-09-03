ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Game Day Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Ohio State

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Notre Dame battles Ohio State Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame begins its 2022 football season on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Fighting Irish face Ohio State in Columbus. Blue & Gold gets you ready with what you need to know before today’s tilt.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Sept. 3, 2022

Site: Ohio Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: ABC

Radio: This game can be heard on the Notre Dame Radio Network and SiriusXM Channel 129.

Series Facts: This is the seventh time Ohio State and Notre Dame have played. The Buckeyes own a 4-2 record and won the last meeting, 44-28, in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

Head coaches: Ohio State — Ryan Day (34-4, fourth full season); Notre Dame — Marcus Freeman (0-1, first full season).

FIVE OHIO STATE PLAYERS TO KNOW

QB #7 CJ Stroud: The junior led all Power Five quarterbacks in yards per pass attempt last season (10.1). He completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions.

RB #32 TreVeyon Henderson: A freshman star last year, Henderson rushed for 1,255 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 6.8 yards per carry ranked fourth among FBS players with at least 100 rushing attempts.

WR #11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Last season, Smith-Njigba set an Ohio State and Big Ten record with 1,606 receiving yards. He put up 347 of those in the Rose Bowl, which is the highest total ever recorded in a bowl game and the fifth-highest in any game.

DE #9 Zach Harrison: The senior’s impressive physical traits and an imposing frame (6-foot-6, 272 pounds) have created early round 2023 NFL Draft buzz around him despite modest production last season (4.0 sacks). Ohio State is counting on him to take another step and elevate a talented defensive line that played below its collective potential last year.

FS #14 Ronnie Hickman: Last year’s team leader in tackles (100) also was the only Ohio State player to intercept multiple passes. He also notched a sack and a forced fumble. He was the first Buckeye to pass 100 tackles since 2015.

GAME PREDICTIONS

Vegas line: Ohio State -17 … Over/under: 59

OddShark prediction: Ohio State 47, Notre Dame 34

Tyler Horka: Ohio State 41, Notre Dame 24

Patrick Engel: Ohio State 38, Notre Dame 24

Mike Singer: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 27

Todd Burlage, Ohio State 35, Notre Dame 28

Steve Downey: Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 20

WATCH: Final thoughts & predictions before Notre Dame vs. Ohio State with Tim Hyde

WATCH: Chris Zorich offers his Fighting Irish vs. Buckeyes prediction

