Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault
CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday. According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw. Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29,...
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
1 Shot At Minnesota State Fair, Police Confirm
After one guy was shot on Saturday night at the Minnesota State Fair, authorities are looking into the incident. There have been no recorded arrests. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police Department, police responded to a gunshot just after 10 p.m. in Midway, close to the junction of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Minnesota State Fair Comes to Chaotic Close
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The 2022 Minnesota State Fair came to a chaotic close over the holiday weekend. A MnDOT traffic camera stationed at one of the entrances to the fairgrounds captured a fight breaking out around 10:20 p.m. Monday. The video then shows an individual shooting fireworks at police officers who responded to break up the fight.
Leaked Oath Keepers list includes 6 Minnesota cops
(FOX 9) - A data leak is revealing information about thousands of people – including police, military and elected officials – believed to be part of an anti-government extremist group called the Oath Keepers. The far-right organization, which is associated with the militia movement, is accused of playing...
Man, 18, shot twice near Minnesota State Fairgrounds
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night just outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, during the fair's final night of the year.Public Information Officer Mike Ernster says it happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Como Avenue, which is about a block and a half east of the fair's main Snelling Avenue gate.Ernster says the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the abdomen. He's being treated at Regions Hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.Officers upped their presence at the fairgrounds after another shooting on Saturday forced the fair to close early. Police say one person was shot in the leg during a fight near the Midway. No arrests have been made.
Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH
I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Woman seeks name change for state park in west central Minnesota
NEW LONDON, MINN. – A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota’s first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military’s effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862, and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato.
Drivers encouraged to review bus safety laws as kids head back to school
KSTP traffic reporter Hanna Conway is reminding drivers to brush up on traffic laws for sharing the road with school buses now that Minnesota kids are back in the classroom. The following school bus safety tips are provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:. Motorists must stop at least...
Is there more speeding on Minnesota roads?
Driving in Minnesota has gotten so wild that irate strangers are reaching out to Pete Hosmer's driving school to complain. "They're calling our office saying this car of yours is driving 'too slow' – so get off the road," said Hosmer, who owns A+ Driving School in White Bear Lake.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery: A Plane Disappears Over The North Shore 10 Years Ago
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway
The Minnesota State Fair is closing early after a reported incident in the fairgrounds. In a statement to Bring Me The News, a State Fair spokesperson said: "The fairgrounds began closing early this evening at approximately 10:20 p.m. due to disturbances in the area of the Midway. There is nothing more to confirm at this time."
Minnesota cops, military, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list
An investigation into the extremist far-right group known as The Oath Keepers has revealed more than 500 members from Minnesota, several of whom are in law enforcement, and one of whom is an elected official. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism has published the results into its probe of a...
