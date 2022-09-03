ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What Is Democracy? Black Leaders Meet With Biden Amid Fears Of Political Violence, Voter Suppression

By Bruce C.T. Wright
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHcuv_0hglKg2f00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZv7c_0hglKg2f00

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks to the press outside of the West Wing after a meeting with President Joe Biden and civil rights leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 2, 2022. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

B lack and civil rights leaders met with President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss what they have declared as a state of emergency when it comes to political violence, voting rights and the ongoing efforts by far-right conservatives to suppress Black and brown voters from casting ballots.

The meeting — attended by Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation; Dr. Thelma Daley, National Chair and President of the National Council of Negro Women; Damon Hewitt, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP; Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League; Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF); Cedric Richmond, the former Louisianan Congressman who was until recently one of Biden’s senior advisers; the Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network; and Maya Wiley, President and CEO and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — came on the heels of Biden’s address to the nation sounding the alarm over efforts at undermining democracy that the president specifically attributed to “MAGA Republicans.”

MORE: The Jan. 6 Committee Hearings Are Done. The Work to Defend Democracy Must Continue

Along with Biden, the White House was represented at the meeting by Chiraag Bains, Deputy Assistant to the President for Racial Justice and Equity, Domestic Policy Council; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement who replaced Richmond; Sherice Perry, Chief of Staff for the Office of Public Engagement, Karine Jean–Pierre, assistant to the president and White House press secretary; and  Susan Rice, assistant to the president and domestic policy advisor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtnSV_0hglKg2f00

Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Morial (right) walk out of the West Wing after a meeting with US President Joe Biden and civil-rights leaders at the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 2, 2022. | Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The president’s words to America during his Thursday night address echoed sentiments civil rights leaders expressed days earlier while observing the 59th anniversary of the March, where a call to action was made for all Americans’ right to vote to be protected in the name of democracy — defined in part by Merriam Webster as “a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections.”

Biden specifically named his predecessor when warning of the consequences of democracy going unprotected.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic,” Biden told America Thursday night, pointing to the Jan. 6 insurrection as a prime example. While only mentioning “white supremacy” once during his speech, Biden said it all added up to “a threat to this country.”

It was in that context that Friday’s meeting took place just two months ahead of the midterm general elections that carry an increased significance, particularly for the underserved American populations the civil rights leaders represent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMKW5_0hglKg2f00

Melanie Campbell of NCBCP/Black Women’s Roundtable along with members of Congress, parents and caregiving advocates hold a press conference supporting Build Back Better investments in home care, childcare, paid leave and expanded CTC payments in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on October 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Campbell, of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, said she emphasized to Biden the need to specifically eliminate racist threats of physical violence surrounding voting — the type we have seen incited by Trump and more recently with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , who both wear the aforementioned “MAGA Republican” label with pride.

“Black women, who drive Black voter turnout and serve as the majority of poll workers in Black communities, are extremely concerned about the threat of white nationalist intimidation at the polls,” Campbell said in a statement emailed to NewsOne following the meeting. “We urge the Biden-Harris Administration to do all within their power to protect voters and poll workers to ensure their safety when they go to the polls for the 2022 Mid-Term Election across the country.”

Nelson, of LDF, stressed the role that the “myth of white supremacy” has played in proliferating such political-inspired violence and challenged American voters to elect like-minded officials.

“The dual threats of voter suppression and election sabotage mean that none of us can take our right to vote for granted,” Nelson said in a statement about the importance of voter participation. “It is equally imperative that every state and federal actor works to protect the right to vote and remove obstacles to voting, especially those that target and disenfranchise Black voters,” Nelson added.

“We told the president that the stakes are high, for Black people, as they are for all people of color, women of all races, and LGBTQ people,” Wiley, a former candidate for New York City mayor, said after the meeting. “We told the president we need the full force of the federal government to protect each and every voter from political violence, intimidation, and barriers. We can’t allow the white supremacist forces who want to deny us our basic human freedoms to win.”

All of the civil rights leaders pledged to work with Biden’s administration toward the common goal of bolstering voting rights.

The White House said in a press release that the meeting also dealt with other issues facing Black and brown communities, including efforts to advance justice and equity for the Black community like cutting health care costs and student debt, addressing public safety and policing as well as protecting women’s rights.

SEE ALSO:

OP-ED: Healing Democracy Requires Everyone To Show Up No Matter The Odds

It’s Been 57 Years Since The Voting Rights Act Passed And Democracy Is Still On The Ballot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cvo7D_0hglKg2f00

The post What Is Democracy? Black Leaders Meet With Biden Amid Fears Of Political Violence, Voter Suppression appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address

A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marc Morial
Person
Maya Wiley
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
The Independent

Hillary Clinton reiterates she won’t run for president and says Donald Trump guilty of ‘seditious conspiracy’

Hillary Clinton has once again confirmed she will never run for president again, calling instead on the Republican Party to take responsibility for making sure Donald Trump does not return to the White House.Ms Clinton, who won the 2016 popular vote by approximately 3 million but lost in the Electoral College after falling short in three key states, reiterated her position in a CBS interview – in which she also declared that Donald Trump was guilty of a major crime against the US government.Asked at the outset whether she would run again, Ms Clinton put it bluntly: “No. No....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Democracy#Political Violence#Ne White House#Racism#The White House#National Chair#The National Urban League
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Trump mocked for asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’

Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.The ex-president posted a series of memes, “retruths”, and angry statements in the wake of the raid by agents who seized classified material at the Florida estate.The president has yet...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

‘Nothing secret about it’: Trump repeats false explanation for how classified documents got to Mar-a-Lago

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday repeated a previously-discredited explanation for how classified documents he hoarded during his term ended up at his Palm Beach, Florida home during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show. Mr Trump was speaking to right-wing talk show host John Fredericks when he was asked how reams of national defence information found by the FBI during an 8 August search of his home ended up there instead of being deposited in the National Archives as required by law. In response, he claimed one “accumulate[s] a lot of stuff” during a four-year term in...
POTUS
The Hill

How cable news is reacting to Biden’s prime-time speech

President Biden’s prime-time speech on Thursday evening is being met with scorn by some pundits on cable news over its tone and the staging that accompanied it. The speech, during which Biden framed the wing of the Republican Party loyal to former President Trump as a threat to democracy, served as a scathing rebuke of the ongoing political influence of his predecessor, which Democrats hope will energize voters ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Trump news – live: FBI found foreign nation’s nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago, report says

FBI agents found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, when they searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night.The revelation severely undercuts Mr Trump’s defence that the documents are harmless or meant for a future presidential library or other projects.Earlier Former Attorney General Bill Barr believes Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on having a special master review the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago was wrong, deeply flawed, and should be appealed by the government.Mr Barr told Fox News there is a case against Donald Trump regardless of the...
POTUS
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy