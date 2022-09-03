BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that over 1,000 AviClear laser treatments have been performed in the United States. AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to be FDA-cleared for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe acne. Additionally, AviClear recently received approval from Health Canada for the treatment of all severities of acne as well as the treatment of acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005409/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

