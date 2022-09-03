ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
nypressnews.com

Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean People#Kidneys#Diabetes Care#Diseases#Linus Kidney Disease#General Health#African Caribbean#Non African#Mbbs#Fhea#King S College London
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Cutera Announces Over 1,000 AviClear™ Acne Treatments Performed

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announces that over 1,000 AviClear laser treatments have been performed in the United States. AviClear is the first and only energy-based device to be FDA-cleared for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe acne. Additionally, AviClear recently received approval from Health Canada for the treatment of all severities of acne as well as the treatment of acne scars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005409/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Associated Press

Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa

KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, today announced a transformational investment in higher education and innovation in Africa to catalyze opportunities for 10,000 young people from economically disadvantaged communities—particularly young women, young people with disabilities, and forcibly displaced young people—and to drive inclusive development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005003/en/ Carnegie Mellon University Africa Kigali, Rwanda (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy