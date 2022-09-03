A family vacation ended in tragedy when a Pennsylvania mother was attacked and killed by a bull shark. Caroline DiPlacido and her family arrived in the Bahamas aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship. As the 58-year-old went snorkeling, a shark attacked her. She was bitten on the left side of her body and later died from her injuries. Snorkeling is a popular activity for cruise ship passengers but it can be risky. In 2019, a woman was attacked and killed by three sharks while snorkeling.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO