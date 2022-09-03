ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges

A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Pennsylvania Woman Killed in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Bahamas

A family vacation ended in tragedy when a Pennsylvania mother was attacked and killed by a bull shark. Caroline DiPlacido and her family arrived in the Bahamas aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship. As the 58-year-old went snorkeling, a shark attacked her. She was bitten on the left side of her body and later died from her injuries. Snorkeling is a popular activity for cruise ship passengers but it can be risky. In 2019, a woman was attacked and killed by three sharks while snorkeling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

