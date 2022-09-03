Beto O’Rourke visited Laredo this weekend as local politicians and state-wide candidates gathered together for a campaign rally at the Laredo Fire Fighters Reception Hall. The event helped many people hear from the Democratic gubernatorial candidate as he engages in a statewide effort to visit almost all of Texas' counties to turn out the vote, while also getting to know several other statewide candidates as well.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO