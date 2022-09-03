Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still Unsolved
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Yankees 7, Twins 1: IKF slams, Cole fans
You know what’s fun? Grand slams. You know what’s also fun? Winning both games of a doubleheader. You know what’s the most fun? The Yankees sweeping the doubleheader over the Twins on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first career grand slam (after winning the wild opener, 5-4). Yup, you read that right: IKF. Grand slam. All part of a dominant 7-1 win.
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Domingo Germán vs. Louie Varland
After a day off for rain yesterday, the Yankees are back in action today for a doubleheader against the Twins. The series opener on Monday went mostly well with the Yankees winning, 5-2, and Aaron Judge hitting home run No. 54. Can they follow that up with more wins today in the ongoing quest to add more games back to the AL East lead?
Enough of Donaldson
Can we please give Josh Donaldson a permanent seat on the bench? Taking a HR trot on a ball that didn't go out and getting thrown out at second is bush league nonsense. His fielding is getting worse by the day as well. Volpe is tearing it up in AAA...
Judge and the Other Yankees
I saw the following information in a recent post on the internet. Yankees Offense Produced In The Last 39 Innings or the Last 4 Games plus. OTHER YANKEE PLAYERS IN THE LINEUP. Last time I checked, that’s what you call "CARRYING a TEAM"!! Judge is most deserving of the MVP Award!!
Yankees 5, Twins 4: Oswaldo Cabrera gives Bombers a crazy walk-off win
While the Yankees had already fought back in the inning, it seemed like another walk-off opportunity was going to pass them by in the 12th inning. After a ridiculously dumb game that had seen them struggle against Twins rookie Louie Varland in his MLB debut, they had rallied, but failed to seize their chances at walk-off wins in several different innings.
Diving deep into Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defensive limitations
Look, I’m not here to bash Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a person. He seems like an extremely hard worker with the drive to be a productive major league player, and he doesn’t deserve the over-the-line vitriol directed at his family. What I’m doing here is questioning the Yankees’ analysis of IKF as a highly-skilled defensive shortstop. There have been several instances that make me feel like they’re doing everything they can to confirm their belief that IKF is a great defender because they made the trade for him. In other words, if this isn’t confirmation bias at its finest, then I don’t know what is.
Ronald Guzmán waits in Scranton as valuable Anthony Rizzo insurance
All of a sudden, the Yankees have become a little thin at first base. Anthony Rizzo, who missed a week at the beginning of August with a back issue, hasn’t made a start since August 30th with a reoccurrence of that same problem. Primary backup DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with injuries of his own, including toe problems that have sapped his strength. Matt Carpenter, the player with the third-most appearances at first, has been out since early August with broken bones in his foot. Marwin Gonzalez, the utilityman with three appearances at the cold corner ... well, let’s just face it, he hasn’t been very good.
Yankees to place Anthony Rizzo on IL, call up Ronald Guzmán
Well, the hits just keep on coming for the Yankees — at least when we’re talking about the injured list. While having a small army of pitchers on the IL had been a fact of life for a while, the bats are now catching up. The latest blow...
The Yankees have gone high-risk with little to show for it
Since the calendar turned to August, the Yankees have played terribly, irredeemably so. This is not news to any of the fans who have tuned in at any point. It’s been a rough time as a fan, and it’s been an optimal one to think about what’s gone wrong from a team-construction standpoint.
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Jameson Taillon vs. Chris Archer
The Yankees narrowly avoided a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday, as Aaron Judge homered and scored on an Oswaldo Cabrera sacrifice fly to slip past their division rivals by a score of 2-1 yesterday in St. Petersburg, keeping them five up in the AL East. There’s no rest for the weary, however, as the Yankees return home to open a three-game set with the Twins with a Labor Day matinee. Old friends Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela will be making their returns to the Bronx after the spring trade that sent them to Minnesota.
Debating Josh Donaldson’s role on the Yankees
When the Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson as part of March’s blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Twins, fans thought that the team was getting a power bat who didn’t strike out a ton, played strong defense at the hot corner, and injected fire into a team that looked rather lifeless at times last season. While he has certainly held his own defensively — his glove at third has helped the Yankees turn one of the worst defenses in 2021 one of the best this season — he’s fallen flat at the plate, and his attitude hasn’t so much injected fire so much as make him look like a fool on more than one occasion. With the Yankees lineup in need of a spark of some kind, I continue to wonder: what purpose does Josh Donaldson serve on this current team?
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/6/22
When you’ve been slumping like the Yankees have been slumping since the beginning of August, you’ll take any opportunity to celebrate back-to-back wins. That’s what New York accomplished yesterday, outhomering the Twins in a 5-2 win to follow up on their series-salvaging 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Trop. Even the likes of Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homered! What a pleasant surprise. August is dead and buried, but September’s record is now back to even at 2-2. Onward and upward, please.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays keep pressure on by beating Boston
The Yankees were rained out last night in the Bronx, setting up a doubleheader against the Twins today. The rest of the American League pretty active, though, so here’s what happened with their potential playoff rivals. Tampa Bay Rays 8 (76-58), Boston Red Sox 4 (67-70) The bad weather...
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays secure crucial sweep in Pittsburgh
The Yankees defeated the Rays yesterday pushing their AL East lead back to five games. The rest of the AL was in action as well, though, and the Wild Card race stayed hot. Toronto was looking for a sweep ahead of a big AL East showdown this week, while the Astros were looking to maintain their grip on the top seed in the league. Here’s what went down.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Jays sweep O’s in doubleheader
The Yankees got a decent jolt in their system when the Twins arrived in town. Only a power such as the one the Yankees have over the Twins could conjure a scenario where Marwin Gonzalez and Isiah Kiner-Falefa homer in the same game. Oh, Aaron Judge did as well, but that’s nothing new. Anyway, the Yankees won the first game of their homestand, setting them up to gain ground if any of their rivals stumbled. Let’s check in on how they did:
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 135
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, for Game 135:
