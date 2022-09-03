Read full article on original website
September 13 Is Crucial Date for Cryptocurrency Market and Not Only Because of Ethereum Merge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Dogecoin Sees 4 Billion Coins Traded Within 24 Hours, Time for Another Price Move?
Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour
Cardano (ADA) Finalizes Successful Breakout, But There's Problem: Crypto Market Review, September 5
Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details
Ex-Ark Invest Crypto Lead Says What's Going to Happen with Market
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MEXC Announces Support for LUNC Upgrade and Burning of LUNC Spot Trading Fees
In support of the burn tax proposal from the Terra Classic (LUNC) community, MEXC will launch a time-limited burning event for spot trading fees for LUNC/USDT and LUNC/USDC - Starting September 3, 10:00 to September 17, 10:00 (UTC). MEXC is the first CEX to support the LUNC upgrade and burning...
BIB Token (BIB) Excellently Passed Smart Contract Audit by Armors Labs
The usability of cryptocurrencies is growing despite the market challenges in the past few months; many projects have come up with new use cases in NFT, DAO, and DeFi. Despite this development, the crypto market has recently suffered many hacks, which is scary because no investor will want to invest in tech and lose his money to hackers.
Hideaways (HDWY) Offers Presale Investors 50% Bonus Token Allocation as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches The Merge
The Hideaways (HDWY) presale investors are being rewarded with a 50% bonus token allocation. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new project in early presale phases. What can investors expect from both?. Ethereum (ETH) ready for big moves ahead of The...
Ethereum (ETH) Might Be Seconds Away from Breakdown Despite Merge Hype: Crypto Market Review, September 7
$358 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plunges to $18,800: What's Next?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Goes Live, Aims at Enthusiasts of Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM) Protocols
MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches Bonus Token Giveaway to Attract Floki Inu (FLOKI) Investors
Cardano Surges 13% in One Week, Achieves Best Result in Top 10
ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details
What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse
Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Comments on ADA Price Drop
Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson is seemingly puzzled by the most recent price correction, claiming that markets are "disconnected" from reality in a recent tweet. The price of the ADA token has plunged by more than 8% over the last 24 hours. It plunged in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies. The token is currently trading at $0.465 on the Binance exchange.
Cardano Has Never Been Stronger: Charles Hoskinson
Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up
