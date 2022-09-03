ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Dogecoin Sees 4 Billion Coins Traded Within 24 Hours, Time for Another Price Move?

u.today

Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour

Cardano
u.today

Record 741 Billion SHIB on The Move, Part Sold but Mostly Staked: Details

u.today

Ex-Ark Invest Crypto Lead Says What's Going to Happen with Market

u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today

BIB Token (BIB) Excellently Passed Smart Contract Audit by Armors Labs

The usability of cryptocurrencies is growing despite the market challenges in the past few months; many projects have come up with new use cases in NFT, DAO, and DeFi. Despite this development, the crypto market has recently suffered many hacks, which is scary because no investor will want to invest in tech and lose his money to hackers.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Might Be Seconds Away from Breakdown Despite Merge Hype: Crypto Market Review, September 7

u.today

$358 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plunges to $18,800: What's Next?

u.today

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Goes Live, Aims at Enthusiasts of Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM) Protocols

u.today

MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches Bonus Token Giveaway to Attract Floki Inu (FLOKI) Investors

u.today

Cardano Surges 13% in One Week, Achieves Best Result in Top 10

u.today

ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details

u.today

What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse

Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
u.today

Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Comments on ADA Price Drop

Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson is seemingly puzzled by the most recent price correction, claiming that markets are "disconnected" from reality in a recent tweet. The price of the ADA token has plunged by more than 8% over the last 24 hours. It plunged in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies. The token is currently trading at $0.465 on the Binance exchange.
u.today

Cardano Has Never Been Stronger: Charles Hoskinson

u.today

Massive Bearish Sign? Crypto Exchange Reserves Are Reversing Up

