The Titusville Marching Band has already put in some work, parades and a couple of games and they are looking forward to kicking off the festival season. “We are looking forward to attending Music in Oil Country,” said the band’s director Kevin Vinson. “It’s always fun to perform to an appreciative audience that includes other school’s fan bases. As a learning tool, it is great for our students to be able to watch and support other ensembles with different repertoire and styles.”

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO