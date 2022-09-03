Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Nancy L. Lucas, 81
Nancy L. Lucas, 81, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Nancy was born on Sept. 19, 1940 in Titusville, a daughter of Louis and Edith Kurschinske, and adoptive parents, Adolph and Kathleen Kurschinske. Nancy was a graduate of...
Charles Richard 'Dick' Beers, 99
Charles Richard “Dick” Beers, 99, formerly of Spring Creek Road, Titusville passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He had been a resident there for the past three years. Charles was born on June 25, 1923, in Sandy Lake to...
Sandra (Sandy) J. Johnson Madden, 79
Sandra (Sandy) J. Johnson Madden, 79, of Titusville, went to be with her Lord peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. She was at home while on hospice surrounded by her family. She fought MDS/leukemia with courage, strength and dignity to the very end. Sandy was born on July 1, 1943,...
Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty
Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
Halftime all night long: Titusville’s Marching Band festival season begins Saturday just down Route 8
The Titusville Marching Band has already put in some work, parades and a couple of games and they are looking forward to kicking off the festival season. “We are looking forward to attending Music in Oil Country,” said the band’s director Kevin Vinson. “It’s always fun to perform to an appreciative audience that includes other school’s fan bases. As a learning tool, it is great for our students to be able to watch and support other ensembles with different repertoire and styles.”
