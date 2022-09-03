ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson's water crisis is another Hurricane Katrina moment

By Vangela M. Wade
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEgJF_0hglDXMt00

It's a cruel irony that the same week of the anniversary of one of the worst disasters in our nation's history – Hurricane Katrina — there's another one unfolding in Jackson. About 160,000 people in and around the city – which is 82 percent Black – don't have any running water.

Yes, Jackson experienced severe storms and subsequent flooding – but this crisis was decades in the making. Underinvestment in critical infrastructure, white flight, and the prioritization of nonsense issues like critical race theory have created a perfect storm that is now ravaging the largest city in Mississippi.

The same racism-fueled crises keep playing out over and over again: Hurricane Katrina. Flint, Michigan. Now Jackson. It is absolutely mind-boggling that in America, Black people still have to beg for basic resources.

Let's take a look at how Mississippi's leaders allowed this crisis to come to fruition. Jackson's water infrastructure has been in bad shape for decades. State leaders had countless opportunities to provide funding to repair and strengthen the system. But instead, the predominately white leadership chose to neglect it. This summer, that came to a head. For the past month, Jackson residents already had to boil their water – an enormous nuisance and public safety hazard.

Now, due to a failure at the city's primary water treatment plant, Jackson doesn't have running drinking water. As a result, businesses can't open their doors. Schools have had to abruptly switch to remote teaching. People have struggled to cook, brush their teeth, and flush their toilets. And many have waited in line for hours for safe drinking water.

So what have Mississippi's leaders been up to for the past few years instead of putting their time and attention toward repairing critical water infrastructure?

They illegally squandered tens of millions of dollars designated for the poor on luxury cars, sporting events, and cell phones. They also spent months pushing legislation that purports to stop "critical race theory," but really stops teachers from educating students on the full history of our country. And they fought tooth and nail to prevent women from exercising their right to choose in the landmark case that overturned Roe v. Wade this year at the Supreme Court. With all of that top of mind, of course, they didn't have time to ensure residents received a necessity as basic as water.

To be clear, this is part of a national pattern of purposeful neglect of Black communities.

Rewind to 2014, when officials in Flint, Michigan – which is majority Black – decided to switch the city's water source to save money. They didn't bother to properly treat and test the water – resulting in debilitating health issues, particularly for children. For months, residents complained about the issue but were consistently ignored. It was only after relentless advocacy from the community that anyone paid attention and discovered dangerous toxins in the water. In a review of the crisis, Michigan Civil Rights Commission deemed it a clear case of systemic racism.

Rewind even further to Hurricane Katrina. Due to decades of segregation and unequal investment, Black people were far more likely to live in areas susceptible to extreme flooding. And again, leaders refused time and time again to put resources towards infrastructure that could have mitigated the effects of the crisis. Sure enough, when the storm hit, people of color bore the brunt of the damage. And unsurprisingly, white, affluent communities were able to recover far faster than Black, poorer ones.

Absent sufficient resources, local communities have always been the ones to pick up the pieces. Following Katrina, for example, my organization – the Mississippi Center for Justice – offered legal services to the thousands of Gulf Coast area residents who needed an advocate to help them fight for safe and affordable housing. We also sued the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for failing to provide sufficient funding to many elderly, low-income, and minority communities, and won a landmark settlement of $132 million.

Now in the Jackson water crisis, many groups in Mississippi are stepping up to get water to people in need.

But community members shouldn't have to be at the frontlines of major crises. We need to prevent crises from happening in the first place and mitigate their impacts when they do. At the root, that means tackling deeply-engrained racism.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Flint Water#Tap Water#Black People#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Schools H
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
WILX-TV

Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson. Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Outcry at EL city council meeting over VanAtten charges

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tensions were high Tuesday night at the East Lansing City Council meeting as people who were upset about the charges filed against DeAnthony VanAtten aired their concerns. VanAtten is the 20-year-old Black man who was shot while running away from East Lansing Police Officersin the parking lot of the Lake […]
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

'Dana Nessel lied to the community': Community leaders speak out against charges filed against DeAnthony VanAtten

A critical mass was held at the East Lansing City Council meeting on Tuesday, with community leaders and members denouncing charges filed against DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man, who was shot by East Lansing police officers in April.VanAtten was charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The two officers involved were not charged following an investigation by the ﻿attorney general's Public Integrity Unit.In a public comment, Kath Edsall, a commissioner on the city's East...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend. Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy