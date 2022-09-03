ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

Sunny and mild weather continues for now

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We’ll keep hitting the repeat button on our forecast for the next couple of days, but expect increasing rain chances and decreasing temperatures late this weekend into early next week. Tonight and Tomorrow:. It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows tomorrow...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Areas of fog possible tonight

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Quiet weather is expected to continue in the short-term of our forecast. However, showers and storms will be possible once again this weekend and into early next week. Tonight and Tomorrow:. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow morning. Areas of fog may...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Areas of fog possible tomorrow morning

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Aside from some fog tomorrow morning and an isolated shower or storm tomorrow afternoon/evening, our weather should remain quiet for most of this week. Rain returns to the forecast this upcoming weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies continue overnight....
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
KSDK

Illinois counties to test tornado sirens Tuesday morning

MILLSTADT, Ill. — Skies are cloudy, but people in Illinois may hear a tornado siren test Tuesday morning. Illinois Emergency Management Agency runs a test on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. People in Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Springfield, Peoria, and all...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
97X

Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations

For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news. A Quad Cities staple, Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
MOLINE, IL
hoiabc.com

Emergency kit emphasized during national preparedness month

(25 News Now) - “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advocates for residents of Illinois to prepare for natural disasters amid the change in weather. This means that families should start creating a family communications plan and build an emergency kit.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/7/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease cases in the suburb of Burbank. While four cases have been linked to St. Albert the Great Church, the DPH environmental health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests have since detected the presence of legionella in the church’s water cooling tower, which is now shut down until legionella is no longer found.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy