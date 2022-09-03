Read full article on original website
Sunny and mild weather continues for now
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We’ll keep hitting the repeat button on our forecast for the next couple of days, but expect increasing rain chances and decreasing temperatures late this weekend into early next week. Tonight and Tomorrow:. It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows tomorrow...
Areas of fog possible tonight
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Quiet weather is expected to continue in the short-term of our forecast. However, showers and storms will be possible once again this weekend and into early next week. Tonight and Tomorrow:. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow morning. Areas of fog may...
Areas of fog possible tomorrow morning
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Aside from some fog tomorrow morning and an isolated shower or storm tomorrow afternoon/evening, our weather should remain quiet for most of this week. Rain returns to the forecast this upcoming weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies continue overnight....
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
Strong Storms Headed For The Quad Cities Monday Afternoon
The National Weather Service is warning of decent chances that there will be strong storms moving into the Quad City Area this afternoon - with high winds, hail, and possibly even tornadoes. According to the statement issued by the National Weather Service, "Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front across...
Illinois counties to test tornado sirens Tuesday morning
MILLSTADT, Ill. — Skies are cloudy, but people in Illinois may hear a tornado siren test Tuesday morning. Illinois Emergency Management Agency runs a test on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. People in Belleville, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Granite City, Springfield, Peoria, and all...
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Fact or Folklore? 5 Ways Nature Predicts Winter Weather in Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Recently the Tri-State School Closings & Weather Facebook group shared some photos of wooly worms. That spurred the conversation about what type of winter are we in for here in the Tri-State. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just our fuzzy woolly bear worms that have...
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news. A Quad Cities staple, Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
Flood watch in effect for counties in Kentucky, southern Indiana until Monday
A Flood Watch is in effect across our area until 11pm Monday. Severe weather isn't expected, but slow-moving downpours could lead to localized flooding.
5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World
Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
These Are Some of the Best Places in Illinois To See Fall Colors
There is just something about going for walks in the fall. Whether it's the fresh air, the fall colors, or just getting out and enjoying the weather, it really is something I highly recommended everyone get out and do this fall. Illinois has some fantastic hiking trails and these are...
Emergency kit emphasized during national preparedness month
(25 News Now) - “It could be a matter of life or death because if you need to evacuate within minutes, you will need that kit packed and ready to go.”. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency advocates for residents of Illinois to prepare for natural disasters amid the change in weather. This means that families should start creating a family communications plan and build an emergency kit.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/7/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease cases in the suburb of Burbank. While four cases have been linked to St. Albert the Great Church, the DPH environmental health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests have since detected the presence of legionella in the church’s water cooling tower, which is now shut down until legionella is no longer found.
