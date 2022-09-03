Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goldschmidt homers, Cards score 5 runs in final inning to beat Nationals
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- St. Louis infielder Paul Goldschmidt smacked his 35th home run of the season on Wednesday and the Cardinals rallied with a five-run ninth inning for a comeback win over the Washington Nationals. Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman delivered the decisive blow with a walk-off, two-run double in...
After tough trip, Brewers remain confident in playoff hopes
DENVER -- On Aug. 3, the Brewers were atop the National League Central standings, 1 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. After an 8-4 loss to the Rockies on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, Milwaukee (71-65) found itself 9 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the division and four games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble
OAKLAND -- Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset. Strider again showed his resolve while...
Yelich hits the longest home run of the year
DENVER -- The Brewers wasted no time making mile-high memories with a moonshot for the ages on Tuesday night, as Christian Yelich drove the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl a Statcast-projected 499 feet to the third deck at Coors Field. It’s the longest dinger of...
Waldichuk walks none, gets better feel in 2nd start
OAKLAND -- For as electric as Ken Waldichuk looked in his Major League debut last week, the left-hander came away from that outing in Washington, D.C., with a clear idea of what he could improve on. Command was the main area Waldichuk needed to address. Battling expected nerves in that...
Assad one of many 'difficult decisions' on Cubs' horizon
CHICAGO -- Cubs fans are hoping for an offseason full of reports about impact free-agent pursuits and blockbuster trades. With a month left on this season's schedule, Chicago is getting a head start on more nuanced decision-making. Jed Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, has called it one of...
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
A wild night in a Wild race: 'We never quit'
SAN DIEGO -- Things were starting to look awfully bleak early Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Padres hadn’t scored a run at Petco Park, part of a streak that would eventually reach 26 innings. A thousand miles away, meanwhile, the Brewers had jumped out to a five-run lead in Colorado. San Diego’s Wild Card lead was dwindling, its edge in the loss column on the verge of nonexistence.
Varsho's 2 homers, Carroll's 1st not enough vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs' three-series win streak came to an end Wednesday as they fell, 6-3, to the Padres at Petco Park. Arizona had swept a three-game series against the White Sox on the road and then took two of three against the Phillies and three of four from the Brewers at home before losing two of three in San Diego.
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
Segura flips bat (and jersey) into orbit after walk-off
PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura was offended. So when Segura lined a walk-off single past Marlins second baseman Jon Berti into right field to score Bryce Harper from second base in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, he launched his bat high into the sky. Like, really high. Like, before he even left the batter’s box, before the ball reached the outfield and before Harper got halfway to third base.
Scherzer placed on IL; earliest date to return is Sept. 19
PITTSBURGH -- In what the Mets believe will be only a temporary blow to their stretch-run rotation, the team placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, four days after he exited a start due to left-side fatigue. Both Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter downplayed the severity of the injury, predicting he will return as soon as he’s eligible on Sept. 19.
How does Lamet fit into Rockies' plans for 2023?
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter -- which includes scouting reports on catcher/first baseman Hunter Goodman and lefty pitcher Joe Rock, who were promoted from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford -- click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox.
Grichuk makes Rox history with tying, walk-off HRs
DENVER -- Randal Grichuk craned his neck and marveled at a first-inning home run by the Brewers’ Christian Yelich on Tuesday night -- the second-longest in Coors Field history. “I wouldn’t even be surprised if it was farther than 499 [feet],” he said. Then, Grichuk participated...
Muncy, Gallo provide power as LA inches closer to clinching
LOS ANGELES – The top four in the Dodgers’ order get all the attention, and deservingly so. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman are three of the best players in the world. Will Smith is arguably the best hitting catcher in the Majors. But when the Dodgers...
New hair, new Gorman: Rookie breaks out of slump
ST. LOUIS -- While most everyone in the clubhouse was fixated on Nolan Gorman going from a shaggy hairstyle to more of a high-and-tight look Tuesday, the slugging second baseman instead focused his attention on the work he’s been putting in and the motivational videos sent to him by fellow rookie Brendan Donovan.
'A bad day' erases Castillo's record start
SEATTLE -- Given how it started, it’s wildly ironic how it ended. Luis Castillo set a Mariners record by striking out each of his first seven batters to begin Wednesday's matinee at T-Mobile Park, just two hours after manager Scott Servais fielded questions over how buttoned-up Seattle’s defense has been all season.
3 reasons for Seattle's recent surge
SEATTLE -- Is there ever such a thing as a 100% guarantee in Major League Baseball? No one ever bats 1.000, after all. Yet with the schedule dwindling and October inching closer, playoff projections gain more credibility. And those odds from FanGraphs, which have favored the Mariners’ chances for most of the second half, skyrocketed to 99.5% after their seven-game winning streak, which was snapped against the White Sox on Monday.
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
