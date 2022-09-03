Read full article on original website
Related
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
“I’m really rich”: Trump claims he doesn’t even “need financing” as Truth Social deal falls apart
The blank-check company that planned to merge with former President Donald Trump's struggling Truth Social venture failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, according to Reuters. Trump launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, with plans for a $1.3...
Nuclear fusion reactor in Korea reaches 100 million degrees Celsius
It was stopped after 30 seconds due to hardware limitations.
From chasing deals to turning off screens: Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld (CINE.L) filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Markets brace for Truss’s energy package; ECB poised for large rate hike – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as fears of higher borrowing drove the pound to its lowest since 1985
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022
ChargePoint, Impinj, and Tenable are all hidden gems in the tech sector.
Why IMARA Jumped Around 75%; Here Are 54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
IMARA Inc. IMRA jumped 74.8% to settle at $2.01 on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Cardurion Pharmaceuticals to sell tovinontrine and other assets of its PDE9 program for $34.75 million upfront. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE shares jumped 35.4% to close at...
Darktrace shares slump after takeover talks collapse
Shares in Darktrace, the British artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, slumped by 30% after US private-equity firm Thoma Bravo walked away from a potential takeover of the business, whose founder, Mike Lynch, is fighting extradition to the US on fraud charges. Despite full-year results that showed an increase in sales,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
Comments / 0