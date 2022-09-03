Read full article on original website
Obituary: Pianist & Conductor Lars Vogt Dies at 51
German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at the age of 51. According to his management Askonas Holt, Vogt, who was diagnosed with cancer in February 2021, died on Sept. 5, 2022 peacefully surrounded by family. Vogt was born in the German town of Düren in 1970 and he...
GoFundMe Campaign Created to Support Family of Conductor and Pianist Lars Vogt
Pianist and host of Living the Classical Life Zsolt Bognár has created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to assist the family of the German conductor and pianist Lars Vogt, who passed away on Sept. 5, 2022, at age 51. On the GoFundMe page, Bognár stated, “Distinguished and beloved German pianist...
Accademia Filarmonica Romana to Present Anna Prohsaka & Julius Drake
The Accademia Filarmonica Romana is set to present a Lieder concert featuring soprano Anna Prohaska and pianist Julius Drake. The concert is set to be held on Sept. 11 at the Sala Casella, via Flaminia 118 and will showcase the artists performing from their project “Paradise Lost,” which they also recorded on Alpha Classics.
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
Obituary: Tenor Marian Talaba Dies at 45
International tenor Marian Talaba has died at the age of 45. Born in 1977, Talaba‘s professional voice training took place from 1994 to 1996 at the Music College in Chernivtsy. Later he studied at the Ukrain Music Academy in Kiew and in 2000 he made his debut as a soloist at the National Opera House of Kiew.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its revival of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”. The company said that Cecilia Molinari will sing the role of Rosina instead of Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in September performances. Molinari is a well known Italian mezzo who regularly performs Mozart, Donizetti, and Rossini,...
Maria José Siri & Anna Lucia Richter Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to listen to albums of modern music as well as classics by Haydn and Brahms. There is also a new DVD of Cilea’s verismo masterpiece. Albany Records presents “New York Pretending to be Paris,” a new album featuring contemporary poetry transformed into captivating art songs by New York City-based composer Eric Schorr. The album features Mezzo-Soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Jesse Darden, and baritone Michael Kelly who perform 13 musical settings of poems that are full of longing, desire, and poignancy. They are accompanied by pianists Cris Frisco, Eric Schorr, and Erika Switzer as well as members of The 19 Mercer Ensemble.
Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director
José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
Fonds Tutti Announces Programme Tremplin for 2022
(© photo : Eléna Bauer/OnP) Le Fonds Unisson has changed its name to Fonds Tutti and its founding members being Sandra Lagumina, Marie Lambert, and Philippe Do have announced its Programme Tremplin. The foundation will select eight singers to be part of the Programme Tremplin with the intent...
New Camerata Opera Opens with French Double Bill
The New Camerata Opera is set to open its new season with a double bill of French one-act operas. The double bill will include the rarely performed work “Faust et Hélène” by Lili Boulanger and Maurice Ravel’s “L’heure espagnole.” The opera will be the first time ever that New Camerata Opera brings its unique blend of immersive and fun performances to Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
New York City Opera to Present ‘Romance in Opera’
The New York City Opera is set to present Romance in Opera on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Wollman Rink in Central Park. The concert, which marks the third of the Wollman Rink concerts, will feature stars of the New York City Opera in arias and ensembles from “La Bohème,” “Tosca,” “La Traviata,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “L’elisir d’amore,” “The Pearl Fishers,” “Pagliacci,” and “Eugene Onegin.”
Houston Grand Opera Announces 2022 Studio Showcase
THe Houston Grand Opera has announced its 2022 Studio Showcase, which is set for Sept. 17, 2022. The event will feature 11 studio artists, including five who are new members of the company, as they take on excerpts from several major operas. Among the performers are soprano Meryl Dominguez, tenor Ricardo Garcia, baritone Navasard Hakobyan, bass Cory McGee, pianist Michelle Papenfuss, soprano Renée Richardson, pianist Bin Yu, baritone Luke Sutliff, mezzo-soprano Emily Treigle, tenor Eric Taylor, and soprano Erin Wagner.
Florian Sempey Signs with Askonas Holt
Florian Sempey has signed with Askonas Holt for representation. Sempey will be represented by Dominic Domingo and Flo Rivington for general management. The French baritone is well known for performing the role of Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Opéra de Paris, the Royal Opera House, the Opera di Roma, the New National Theatre in Tokyo and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
Pentatone Announces Lisette Oropesa’s New Album ‘Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias’
Pentatone is set to release a new album featuring Lisette Oropesa this October. The album, entitled “Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias” will be available digitally and exclusively on Pentatone’s official website before going into wide digital release on Oct. 7, 2022. In the album, which...
Artist of the Week: Maite Beaumont
The 2022-23 season has kicked off and that means that many companies are presenting exciting new productions, new works, and reviving classics. Among them is the Teatro de la Zarzuela, which is opening with an exciting world premiere, “La Celestina.” The work by Felipe Pedrell will world premiere 120 years after it was originally intended to be shown back in 1902 and will be performed in concert with a superb cast.
