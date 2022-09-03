Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Random Opera Company to Stream ‘Der Freischütz’
Random Opera Company is set to stream its production of Weber’s “Der Freischütz” starting on Sept. 8, 2022. The Weber opera was performed in April 2022 and starred Philip Clieve, Isolde Roxby, and Martin Lamb. The company also announced that it would be broadcasting its production...
operawire.com
Opera Rara to Present Offenbach’s ‘La Princesse de Trébizonde’ in London
Opera Rara is set to present Offenbach’s “La Princesse de Trébizonde” on Sept. 16, 2022 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. The opera, which will feature Paul Daniel conduct the London Philharmonic Orchestra, will star Anne-Catherine Gillet, Virginie Verrez, Christophe Gay, Josh Lovell, Katia Ledoux, Antoinette Dennefeld, Loïc Félix, and Christophe Mortagne.
operawire.com
Teatro Real de Madrid Announces New Choral Director
José Luis Basso has been appointed as the new director of the Choir of the Teatro Real de Madrid, Spain. His new tenure kicks off during the 2023-2024 season as the Argentine will replace Andrés Máspero, who has been in that position since 2010. Basso’s musical training...
operawire.com
Maria José Siri & Anna Lucia Richter Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get a chance to listen to albums of modern music as well as classics by Haydn and Brahms. There is also a new DVD of Cilea’s verismo masterpiece. Albany Records presents “New York Pretending to be Paris,” a new album featuring contemporary poetry transformed into captivating art songs by New York City-based composer Eric Schorr. The album features Mezzo-Soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Jesse Darden, and baritone Michael Kelly who perform 13 musical settings of poems that are full of longing, desire, and poignancy. They are accompanied by pianists Cris Frisco, Eric Schorr, and Erika Switzer as well as members of The 19 Mercer Ensemble.
operawire.com
On Site Opera Unveils 23-Mile ‘Discover the Decade’ Tour Through its 10-Year History
On Site Opera is set to present a free walking tour in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Entitled “Discover the Decade,” the 23-mile stroll allows audiences a self-guided tour through the company’s numerous production at the Bronx Zoo, the Prince George Ballroom, The Cotton Club, the American Museum of Natural history, and the Wavertree at the South Street Seaport, among others.
operawire.com
New Camerata Opera Opens with French Double Bill
The New Camerata Opera is set to open its new season with a double bill of French one-act operas. The double bill will include the rarely performed work “Faust et Hélène” by Lili Boulanger and Maurice Ravel’s “L’heure espagnole.” The opera will be the first time ever that New Camerata Opera brings its unique blend of immersive and fun performances to Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
operawire.com
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 250th Anniversary With World Premiere, Music by Strauss & Franck
La Monnaie Symphony Orchestra is set to kick off 250th anniversary celebration with a performance on Sept. 25, 2022. While, the highlight of the showcase will undoubtedly be a new concert for orchestra by Belgian composer Harold Noben, the concert will also include a performance of Richard Strauss’ “Vier letzte Lieder” with soprano Sally Matthews. Matthews recently performed with such companies as the Vienna State Opera, the Volksoper Wien, Opera Australia, and Opera Open, among others.
operawire.com
Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. First up, the company will open with “Re:stos (Re:mains),” a concert focusing on the musical influences of Mexico. It will be headlined by vocalist Rosa Evangelina Beltran.
operawire.com
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its revival of “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.”. The company said that Cecilia Molinari will sing the role of Rosina instead of Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in September performances. Molinari is a well known Italian mezzo who regularly performs Mozart, Donizetti, and Rossini,...
operawire.com
Javier Camarena to Present Concert in Monterrey
Javier Camarena is set to perform a concert in Monterrey, Mexico. The tenor will sing perform at the Arena in Monterrey on Sept. 27 and will sing arias by Verdi and Donizetti. He will be accompanied by the orchestra La Super bajo under the direction of maestro Abdiel Vázquez.
operawire.com
New York City Opera to Present ‘Romance in Opera’
The New York City Opera is set to present Romance in Opera on Sept. 12, 2022 at the Wollman Rink in Central Park. The concert, which marks the third of the Wollman Rink concerts, will feature stars of the New York City Opera in arias and ensembles from “La Bohème,” “Tosca,” “La Traviata,” “Roméo et Juliette,” “L’elisir d’amore,” “The Pearl Fishers,” “Pagliacci,” and “Eugene Onegin.”
operawire.com
Deutsche Grammophon to Release Concept Album for ‘TÁR’
Deutsche Grammophon has announced the concept album for the upcoming film “TÁR.”. The new soundtrack will include music by Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s. The album is a concept album and features music from and inspired by the movie, including a series of new tracks by Guðnadóttir, as well as extracts from major works by Elgar and Mahler.
operawire.com
Florian Sempey Signs with Askonas Holt
Florian Sempey has signed with Askonas Holt for representation. Sempey will be represented by Dominic Domingo and Flo Rivington for general management. The French baritone is well known for performing the role of Figaro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” at the Opéra de Paris, the Royal Opera House, the Opera di Roma, the New National Theatre in Tokyo and the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées.
operawire.com
Houston Grand Opera Announces 2022 Studio Showcase
THe Houston Grand Opera has announced its 2022 Studio Showcase, which is set for Sept. 17, 2022. The event will feature 11 studio artists, including five who are new members of the company, as they take on excerpts from several major operas. Among the performers are soprano Meryl Dominguez, tenor Ricardo Garcia, baritone Navasard Hakobyan, bass Cory McGee, pianist Michelle Papenfuss, soprano Renée Richardson, pianist Bin Yu, baritone Luke Sutliff, mezzo-soprano Emily Treigle, tenor Eric Taylor, and soprano Erin Wagner.
operawire.com
Pentatone Announces Lisette Oropesa’s New Album ‘Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias’
Pentatone is set to release a new album featuring Lisette Oropesa this October. The album, entitled “Rossini & Donizetti: French Bel Canto Arias” will be available digitally and exclusively on Pentatone’s official website before going into wide digital release on Oct. 7, 2022. In the album, which...
