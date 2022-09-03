This week audiences will get a chance to listen to albums of modern music as well as classics by Haydn and Brahms. There is also a new DVD of Cilea’s verismo masterpiece. Albany Records presents “New York Pretending to be Paris,” a new album featuring contemporary poetry transformed into captivating art songs by New York City-based composer Eric Schorr. The album features Mezzo-Soprano Eve Gigliotti, tenor Jesse Darden, and baritone Michael Kelly who perform 13 musical settings of poems that are full of longing, desire, and poignancy. They are accompanied by pianists Cris Frisco, Eric Schorr, and Erika Switzer as well as members of The 19 Mercer Ensemble.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO