Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24
On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Symphony East picnic, golf outing and more around Penn Hills, Verona
Symphony East will host a Dixieland box-lunch picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 in Murrysville. The 1 p.m. performance will feature the Ralph Guzzi Dixieland Band, and will be at St. Alban’s Anglican Church picnic pavilion, 4920 Cline Hollow Road. The cost is $30 per person and includes a picnic lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required by Sept. 12 — no tickets will be sold the day of the event. For reservations, visit SymphonyEast.org or call 724-327-4864.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A look back at how the Alle-Kiski Valley's school districts were built
With school beginning for many students across the Alle-Kiski Valley, it’s a good time to look at how the configuration of local school districts today could have been vastly different if initial proposals were followed years ago. For instance, on Dec. 17, 1962, Allegheny County school officials proposed a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD
The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Northern Tier Library celebrates Love Your Library Month
September is Love Your Library Month, and Northern Tier Library is celebrating its sixth annual Love Your Library Campaign. During September, all donations made to the library will receive a prorated match from the Buncher Foundation. A number of fundraisers are being held:. Love Your Library Book Sale. A Used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Heartache: Murrysville family honors the memory of loved one
When Debbie and Jeff O’Connor walked through the door from an early December trip last year, they immediately saw it. The Christmas tree was in its place in the patio room. “My daughter Caitlin had brought the tree up from downstairs,” Debbie O’Connor said. “She wanted to surprise us, and she definitely did.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Litigation for proposed Quaker Valley High School continues in Allegheny County Court
Attorneys for and against a proposed Quaker Valley High School in Leet will plead their case before an Allegheny County Court judge in October. Kathy Lederman, law clerk for Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge Joseph James, confirmed all parties involved filed briefs Aug. 29. The legal battle surrounds the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 6, 2022: Deer Lakes beats Shady Side Academy on buzzer beater
Nate Litrun scored off a corner kick with seven seconds left in double overtime to give Deer Lakes a 1-0 victory over Shady Side Academy in a Section 1 matchup of top teams in WPIAL Class 2A boys soccer. Deer Lakes (4-1, 2-1) is fifth in the latest Trib HSSN rankings. Shady Side Academy (2-1, 2-1) is second.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy students go back to school
Sewickley Academy welcomed students back to school on Sept. 1. “The first day of school was filled with high energy, warmth, and lots of smiles,” said associate head of school Chris Anderson. “Our community was thrilled to be reunited, and our teachers dedicated time for students to get to know each other while immediately engaging students in interesting activities and lessons.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer
Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: GCC’s Carlo Denis hits major milestone
Greensburg Central Catholic senior Carlo Denis reached a career milestone Sept. 1 when the second-ranked Centurions visited No. 5 Bentworth in a Section 2-A game. The speedy forward who seems as if he has been in the GCC lineup forever cleared the 100-goal mark for his career with two scores in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter
A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Conference opener takes Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne back to Penn Hills
Yuhas-McGinley Stadium holds fond memories for Jon LeDonne, but what kind of welcome will he receive there Friday night when he’s wearing green instead of the home team’s red and gold?. LeDonne spent five good years as Penn Hills’ football coach and won a state title in 2018,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement
James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
Comments / 0