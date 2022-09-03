Read full article on original website
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Franklin News Post
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
As MVP construction extended, concerns about pipe's integrity grow
Jan. 12, 2018: In a Roanoke courtroom packed with people whose land was being taken for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a company executive explained why it was so important that construction begin as soon as possible. One of the reasons was that sections of pipe already purchased by Mountain Valley...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County is given Class 5C placement
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Pending Virginia High School League Executive Committee approval, Franklin County begins the next four years of athletic competition in its desired region of Class 5. Instead of Class 5D, where the majority of its regional opponents hail from the Northwestern part of Virginia, the Eagles have been moved to...
Franklin News Post
Watch Now: Class 002 graduation
On Thursday, 14 Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recruits graduated. The 14-member class was the second to graduate from the academy and included members of Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties.
Franklin News Post
Furry Friends
With a flowing black coat, Desiree might look like a diva at first glance. But after a few moments of warming up to you, will begin purring immediately dispelling any myths about her disposition. Desi is 6 years old and through no fault of her own, is looking for another forever home where she can hang out inside and be adored all day. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, house trained and gets along with other cats.
Franklin News Post
Cavaliers' 34-point scoring surge stymies Panthers
WISE - The University of Virginia’s College of Wise scored the game’s first 34 points Thursday in a 41-9 non-conference football victory over Ferrum College in the 2022 season opener for both clubs at Carl Smith Stadium. The contest was a match-up between the NCAA Division II Highland...
Franklin News Post
Editorial: Insurrectionists ruined own lives based on lies
The claim that even negative publicity is still worthwhile publicity bounces hard off the wall in the case of former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker and his one-time mentor, former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson. A not-safe-for-work cellphone selfie the pair took inside the U.S....
