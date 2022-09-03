ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
BBC

Canada stabbings suspect dies after car chase

The suspect in a stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon. Footage from the scene showed a white SUV...
BBC

Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson dead after arrest

The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase. Footage...
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
NewsBreak
BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC

Chris Kaba's mother: 'My heart is broken'

The mother and father of 24-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in south London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism. Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is...
BBC

Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher

Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
BBC

Police appeal for footage over officer hit-and-run

Police have appealed for video footage after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Derby. Derbyshire Constabulary said one of their officers was struck in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, while investigating a report of an assault. He suffered a serious injury to his leg and was...
BBC

Nicholas Caro: Child rapist jailed over 1991 attack

A man has been jailed for the historical rape of a girl under the age of 16. Nicholas Caro, 51, from Congleton was convicted of the 1991 assault at Manchester Crown Court on 15 July. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his victim had been vindicated after living with the attack...
BBC

Gwent Police: Two officers sacked for gross misconduct

Two senior police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct following an incident at a social event. A panel found the actions of Ch Supt Mark Budden and Ch Insp Paul Staniforth, along with a third officer amounted to gross misconduct. The third officer, Chief Supt Warrender retired from Gwent...
BBC

Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries

A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
BBC

Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed

A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years. Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July. The 51-year-old of...
