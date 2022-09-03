Read full article on original website
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
BBC
Canada stabbings suspect dies after car chase
The suspect in a stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon. Footage from the scene showed a white SUV...
BBC
Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson dead after arrest
The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase. Footage...
BBC
Chris Kaba: No firearm found at scene of fatal police shooting
No firearm was found at the scene after a man was shot dead by police in south London, it has emerged. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said no "non-police issue...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Uprising of the apes: Alpha chimpanzee is drowned in front of horrified German zoo guests after his son takes over the troop and uses them to attack his father
An Alpha chimpanzee was drowned in front of horrified German zoo guests after his son took over the troop and used them to attack his father. Robert, 47, was the former leader of the chimpanzees at Pongoland in Leipzig Zoo who asserted himself against the younger apes. But by the...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Chris Kaba's mother: 'My heart is broken'
The mother and father of 24-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in south London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism. Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is...
BBC
Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher
Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
BBC
Police appeal for footage over officer hit-and-run
Police have appealed for video footage after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Derby. Derbyshire Constabulary said one of their officers was struck in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, while investigating a report of an assault. He suffered a serious injury to his leg and was...
BBC
Nicholas Caro: Child rapist jailed over 1991 attack
A man has been jailed for the historical rape of a girl under the age of 16. Nicholas Caro, 51, from Congleton was convicted of the 1991 assault at Manchester Crown Court on 15 July. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his victim had been vindicated after living with the attack...
BBC
Gwent Police: Two officers sacked for gross misconduct
Two senior police officers have been dismissed for gross misconduct following an incident at a social event. A panel found the actions of Ch Supt Mark Budden and Ch Insp Paul Staniforth, along with a third officer amounted to gross misconduct. The third officer, Chief Supt Warrender retired from Gwent...
BBC
Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries
A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
BBC
Wigan dealer found with £5m of cocaine in car jailed
A drug dealer found with cocaine with a street value of £5m in his car has been jailed for 12 years. Police found 50kg of the Class A drug and a meat cleaver when they stopped Jansen McDonald on the A1 near Doncaster on 12 July. The 51-year-old of...
