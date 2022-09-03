Read full article on original website
NBA YoungBoy Announces Ninth Child, Releases New Video ‘Purge Me’
Nick Cannon’s run of children may have overshadowed NBA Youngboy. The Louisiana rapper hit Instagram to announce his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle is pregnant. The reveal of the engagement and baby was completed with a photo of a baby bump and ring on her finger. The reveal Instagram post...
[WATCH] Spider Loc Recalls Fabolous Asking Suge Knight Why Did He Diss Him on Hot 97
Loso wasn’t trying to have Suge Knight speak crazy on his name. Spider Loc visited to Cam Capone News and revealed that Fabolous pulled up on Suge Knight and asked him about some comments he said on Hot 97. Fresh out of jail and in New York City, Suge...
Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Released His 11th LP ‘The Blueprint 3’ 12 Years Ago
On this date in 2009, Hip Hop’s most recognized cultural icon dropped his eleventh album entitled The Blueprint 3 on the Roc Nation/Asylum/Atlantic imprint. Produced by Hov himself, Kanye, No I.D.This Jigga project boasted more guest appearances than any of his previously released full-length albums, the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and several others. The singles from this LP are arguably some of Jay-Z’s most recognized songs by millennials; “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Run This Town,” ” “Empire State of Mind” and “On to the Next One” were chart-topping tracks during the summer and fall of 2009 and will forever be remembered as some of Hov’s most revered hits.
Nav Reveals Cover Art for New Album ‘Demons Protected by Angels’
Nav is ready to drop off his new album, Demons Protected by Angels. The work is set to drop later this week and was previewed by the single “Never Sleep,” which features Travis Scott and Lil Baby. Ahead of the Friday release, Nav has shared the album cover.
600 Breezy Mourns His Girlfriend’s Death: ‘The Best 2 Years of My Life’
Chicago rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson. Hitting Instagram, Breezy released a message to his late lover alongside a set of images. “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us,” 600Breezy wrote. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”
Canadian Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death
According to a report fro mTMZ, Nova Scotia native and battle rapper pat Stay was stabbed to death just after midnight on Sunday morning. He was 35 years old. Authorities responded to a call just after 12:30am and transported Stay to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries.
Bun B & Est Gee Joins Yella Beezy On ‘Pimp C’ Music Video
Always keepin’ it trill. After turning up the heat last month with his new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, Asylum’s Yella Beezy cranks up the heat as he pays homage to the legendary Texas rapper Pimp C with his new single “Pimp C” featuring EST Gee, which is accompanied with a music video featuring a guest appearances with Pimp C’s UGK rap partner, Bun B. Baccend Beezy continues his infectious return with another impressive southern-fried rap. He spits:
Made in America Cancels Kodak Black’s Set After He’s Late, Black Calls Out JAY-Z and Festival Coordinators
Kodak Black was supposed to perform at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend. Due to his tardiness, he was scratched from the lineup. After finding out he wouldn’t take the stage, Kodak Black hit Instagram to address his fans. “Aye, Made In America, I don’t...
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and More Win Emmys for 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show
There are a bunch of new EMMY Award winners in Hip-Hop. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent won two Creative Arts EMMY Awards for their performance at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowel LVI Halftime Show. The wins were for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety special.
New Prison Photo of Fetty Wap Hits The Internet
“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap is currently in prison after violating his bail conditions on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance charges and a new photo of the Paterson, NJ native has now surfaced on the ‘net of Fetty doing his bid. The pic shows Wap with three...
The Weeknd Cuts LA Tour Stop Short After He Loses His Voice on Stage
The Weeknd was all ready to go for his Los Angeles show, but his voice was not. The Toronto legend had to cut his After Hours Til Dawn Tour stop at SoFi Stadium short after his voice went out on him. “I personally want to apologize to you guys,” The...
Happy Birthday To N.W.A./Ruthless Records Founder Eazy-E! (RIP)
Despite the fact that the Hip Hop community lost this giant in the game over two decades ago, the legacy of Eazy-E will always be seen, heard and celebrated by the culture of Hip Hop. Eazy-E was born Eric Lynn Wright on this date in 1964 in Compton, California. As...
Joyner Lucas Delivers a Backwards Freestyle During Visit to Funk Flex
On Funkmaster Flex’s famed show, Joyner Lucas performed a backwards freestyle over the beat from “Nas Is Like” and the instrumental from “Realest N****s.”. After Flex challenged Joyner to perform the extraordinary feat, the idea for the one-of-a-kind freestyle delivery emerged. In an earlier “Backwords” video from 2015, Joyner rapped the song’s lyrics both forward and backwards while shooting hoops in the park. But now, rather than singing the rhymes, Joyner delivered them in a freestyle on Flex’s well-known stage.
Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show to Have Simon Cowell as First Guest
Jennifer Hudson is getting ready for the launch of her new talk show series, The Jennifer Hudson Show. The show is set to premiere next Monday, Sept. 12, and will have Simon Cowell on as the show’s first guest. According to PEOPLE, the conversation will be the first sit-down...
NBA YoungBoy Releases New Project ‘Realer 2’
There is no doubt that NBA YoungBoy is the hardest-working rapper in the game. YB is back delivering his third solo project of 2022 in Realer 2. The new album is a sequel to 2018’s Realer and is now available via YouTube. The new album is 15 tracks in...
Young Guru Proves Jay-Z Did “God Did” Verse In One Take
Jay-Z recently set the rap world ablaze after the release of DJ Khaled’s latest album God Did, where he rapped for 4 minutes straight on the song of the same name. Fans and critics have called the verse one of Jay’s best of his career, and have called into question whether he actually did the verse in just one take.
Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage Video’ Apology During London Stand Up Set
The slap saga never ends. Chris Rock has formally made a statement about Will SMith’s late July apology video. Appearing at The O2 arena in London for a coheadlining show with dave Chappelle, Rock slammed the effort calling it a “hostage video.”. According to Deadline, Rock used a...
Method Man Says He Isn’t on Current Wu-Tang Tour Due to Filming a Movie
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are currently on the NY State of Mind Tour. Fans who will hit one of the many dates will realize that Method Man isn’t joining his Wu-Tang brothers for this run. Releasing a video, Meth explains exactly why. “I fucking love Wu-Tang, wish I could...
Bow Wow Barks Back at Critics of His $1000 Meet & Greet Tickets
After Chris Brown charged $1,000 for his viral meet-and-greet, Bow Wow joined in, dropping a “Diamond VIP Package” online for fans to consider for the upcoming Millenium Tour Dates. The immediate response from fans wasn’t the warmest. The $1,000 package, dubbed the “ultimate hangout with Bow Wow,”...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Meth & Red Announced As ‘High Hopes’ Headliners
West Coast hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill announced as the headliners among a roster of classic rap acts for the upcoming annualHigh Hopes concert series in Ontario, California on November 19, in association with BobbyDee Presents and Dr. Greenthumb. The concert lineup includes Method Man and Redman, Xzibit, and The Doggpound.
